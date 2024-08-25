Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal for GWS against the Western Bulldogs in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE Hogan has broken a three-year Carlton stranglehold, winning the Coleman Medal for the first time and becoming one of the most accurate winners of the award in the past two decades.

With reigning back-to-back winner Charlie Curnow ruled out of Carlton's clash against St Kilda due to an ankle injury, Hogan already had the goalkicking award wrapped up before Sunday's games.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFL Fantasy! Sign up NOW

And the Greater Western Sydney spearhead put the icing on the cake with a further two goals against the Western Bulldogs to take his season tally to 69, finishing ahead of a rampaging Jeremy Cameron (58), who kicked nine against West Coast on Saturday.

Curnow was third with 57 goals despite missing the final two games of the season, followed by Gold Coast's Ben King on 55.

Hogan is only the second player from the Giants to top the goalkicking leaderboard - after Cameron in 2019 - and does so as one of the most accurate winners in the award's history.

Learn More 02:31

The 29-year-old finished the home and away season with a goalkicking accuracy of 65.7 per cent, third behind Matthew Lloyd (71.9 per cent in 2003) and Fraser Gehrig (70.3 per cent in 2004) as the most accurate Coleman winners since 2002, when shots on goal started to be measured.

When measured by just goals and behinds, Hogan is sixth most accurate Coleman winner in the past 50 years.

He kicked goals in every game he played this season, including season-best hauls of six against North Melbourne and Fremantle. He also had two bags of five and kicked four goals on five occasions in a year that has him in pole position for a first All-Australian blazer.

Curnow's wins in 2023 and 2022 were preceded by Harry McKay in 2021, making it three consecutive wins for a Carlton player.

2024 Coleman Medal top 10

1. Jesse Hogan - 69

2. Jeremy Cameron - 58

3. Charlie Curnow - 57

4. Ben King - 55

5. Jake Waterman - 53

6. Joe Daniher - 50

=7. Nick Larkey - 46

=7. Harry McKay - 46

9. Josh Treacy - 45

=10. Kyle Langford - 43

=10. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan - 43





Accuracy of Coleman Medal winners, 2002-2024 (total shots)

YEAR PLAYER GOALS SHOTS AT GOAL ACCURACY 2003 Matthew Lloyd 87 121 71.9% 2004 Fraser Gehrig 90 128 70.3% 2024* Jesse Hogan 69 105 65.7% 2002 David Neitz 75 116 64.7% 2013 Jarryd Roughead 68 110 61.8% 2023 Charlie Curnow 78 127 61.4% 2016 Josh J. Kennedy 80 132 60.6% 2007 Jonathan Brown 77 129 59.7% 2010 Jack Riewoldt 78 133 58.7% 2020 Tom Hawkins 42 73 57.5% 2005 Fraser Gehrig 74 129 57.4% 2006 Brendan Fevola 84 147 57.1% 2021 Harry McKay 58 102 56.9% 2015 Josh J. Kennedy 75 133 56.4% 2018 Jack Riewoldt 65 117 55.6% 2022 Charlie Curnow 64 117 54.7% 2014 Lance Franklin 67 123 54.5% 2012 Jack Riewoldt 65 124 52.4% 2019 Jeremy Cameron 67 129 51.9% 2009 Brendan Fevola 86 172 50.0% 2017 Lance Franklin 69 139 49.6% 2008 Lance Franklin 102 207 49.3% 2011 Lance Franklin 71 144 49.3%

Accuracy of Coleman Medal winners, 1974-2024 (goals and behinds)