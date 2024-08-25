Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal for GWS against the Western Bulldogs in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE Hogan has broken a three-year Carlton stranglehold, winning the Coleman Medal for the first time and becoming one of the most accurate winners of the award in the past two decades.

With reigning back-to-back winner Charlie Curnow ruled out of Carlton's clash against St Kilda due to an ankle injury, Hogan already had the goalkicking award wrapped up before Sunday's games.

And the Greater Western Sydney spearhead put the icing on the cake with a further two goals against the Western Bulldogs to take his season tally to 69, finishing ahead of a rampaging Jeremy Cameron (58), who kicked nine against West Coast on Saturday.

Curnow was third with 57 goals despite missing the final two games of the season, followed by Gold Coast's Ben King on 55.

Hogan is only the second player from the Giants to top the goalkicking leaderboard - after Cameron in 2019 - and does so as one of the most accurate winners in the award's history.

02:31

Hogan the hero with super six

Jesse Hogan has all but sewn up his first Coleman Medal after booting a sensational six goals in his side’s thrilling win

The 29-year-old finished the home and away season with a goalkicking accuracy of 65.7 per cent, third behind Matthew Lloyd (71.9 per cent in 2003) and Fraser Gehrig (70.3 per cent in 2004) as the most accurate Coleman winners since 2002, when shots on goal started to be measured.

When measured by just goals and behinds, Hogan is sixth most accurate Coleman winner in the past 50 years.

He kicked goals in every game he played this season, including season-best hauls of six against North Melbourne and Fremantle. He also had two bags of five and kicked four goals on five occasions in a year that has him in pole position for a first All-Australian blazer.

Curnow's wins in 2023 and 2022 were preceded by Harry McKay in 2021, making it three consecutive wins for a Carlton player.

2024 Coleman Medal top 10

1. Jesse Hogan - 69
2. Jeremy Cameron - 58
3. Charlie Curnow - 57
4. Ben King - 55
5. Jake Waterman - 53
6. Joe Daniher - 50
=7. Nick Larkey - 46
=7. Harry McKay - 46
9. Josh Treacy - 45
=10. Kyle Langford - 43
=10. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan - 43

Accuracy of Coleman Medal winners, 2002-2024 (total shots)

YEAR PLAYER GOALS SHOTS AT GOAL ACCURACY

2003

Matthew Lloyd

87

121

71.9%

2004

Fraser Gehrig

90

128

70.3%

2024*

Jesse Hogan

69

105

65.7%

2002

David Neitz

75

116

64.7%

2013

Jarryd Roughead

68

110

61.8%

2023

Charlie Curnow

78

127

61.4%

2016

Josh J. Kennedy

80

132

60.6%

2007

Jonathan Brown

77

129

59.7%

2010

Jack Riewoldt

78

133

58.7%

2020

Tom Hawkins

42

73

57.5%

2005

Fraser Gehrig

74

129

57.4%

2006

Brendan Fevola

84

147

57.1%

2021

Harry McKay

58

102

56.9%

2015

Josh J. Kennedy

75

133

56.4%

2018

Jack Riewoldt

65

117

55.6%

2022

Charlie Curnow

64

117

54.7%

2014

Lance Franklin

67

123

54.5%

2012

Jack Riewoldt

65

124

52.4%

2019

Jeremy Cameron

67

129

51.9%

2009

Brendan Fevola

86

172

50.0%

2017

Lance Franklin

69

139

49.6%

2008

Lance Franklin

102

207

49.3%

2011

Lance Franklin

71

144

49.3%

Accuracy of Coleman Medal winners, 1974-2024 (goals and behinds)

YEAR

PLAYER

GOALS

BEHINDS

SCORING SHOTS

ACCURACY

2003

Matthew Lloyd

87

28

115

75.65%

1998

Tony Lockett

107

35

142

75.35%

2001

Matthew Lloyd

96

32

128

75.00%

1980

Michael Roach

107

37

144

74.31%

1981

Michael Roach

86

31

117

73.50%

2024

Jesse Hogan

69

25

94

73.40%

2004

Fraser Gehrig

90

34

124

72.58%

1984

Bernie Quinlan

102

39

141

72.34%

1991

Tony Lockett

118

46

164

71.95%

1985

Simon Beasley

93

37

130

71.54%

2013

Jarryd Roughead

68

28

96

70.83%

1977

Peter Hudson

105

45

150

70.00%

1999

Scott Cummings

88

38

126

69.84%

1987

Tony Lockett

117

52

169

69.23%

2016

Josh Kennedy

80

36

116

68.97%

1974

Doug Wade

91

42

133

68.42%

2002

David Neitz

75

35

110

68.18%

1993

Gary Ablett

124

60

184

67.39%

1988

Jason Dunstall

124

61

185

67.03%

2007

Jonathan Brown

77

38

115

66.96%

1997

Tony Modra

81

40

121

66.94%

2010

Jack Riewoldt

78

39

117

66.67%

2018

Jack Riewoldt

65

33

98

66.33%

1996

Tony Lockett

114

59

173

65.90%

2023

Charlie Curnow

78

41

119

65.55%

1989

Jason Dunstall

128

70

198

64.65%

1978

Kevin Templeton

118

65

183

64.48%

1976

Larry Donohue

99

56

155

63.87%

2021

Harry McKay

58

33

91

63.74%

2020

Tom Hawkins

42

25

67

62.69%

2000

Matthew Lloyd

94

56

150

62.67%

1994

Gary Ablett

113

68

181

62.43%

1992

Jason Dunstall

139

84

223

62.33%

1990

John Longmire

98

60

158

62.03%

1983

Bernie Quinlan

106

66

172

61.63%

1986

Brian Taylor

100

63

163

61.35%

2006

Brendan Fevola

84

53

137

61.31%

2005

Fraser Gehrig

74

47

121

61.16%

1982

Malcolm Blight

94

60

154

61.04%

2009

Brendan Fevola

86

56

142

60.56%

2022

Charlie Curnow

64

42

106

60.38%

2014

Lance Franklin

67

44

111

60.36%

2015

Josh Kennedy

75

50

125

60.00%

2019

Jeremy Cameron

67

45

112

59.82%

1975

Leigh Matthews

67

45

112

59.82%

1979

Kevin Templeton

91

62

153

59.48%

1995

Gary Ablett

118

81

199

59.30%

2012

Jack Riewoldt

65

48

113

57.52%

2011

Lance Franklin

71

54

125

56.80%

2017

Lance Franklin

69

56

125

55.20%

2008

Lance Franklin

102

84

186

54.84%