JESSE Hogan has broken a three-year Carlton stranglehold, winning the Coleman Medal for the first time and becoming one of the most accurate winners of the award in the past two decades.
With reigning back-to-back winner Charlie Curnow ruled out of Carlton's clash against St Kilda due to an ankle injury, Hogan already had the goalkicking award wrapped up before Sunday's games.
And the Greater Western Sydney spearhead put the icing on the cake with a further two goals against the Western Bulldogs to take his season tally to 69, finishing ahead of a rampaging Jeremy Cameron (58), who kicked nine against West Coast on Saturday.
Curnow was third with 57 goals despite missing the final two games of the season, followed by Gold Coast's Ben King on 55.
Hogan is only the second player from the Giants to top the goalkicking leaderboard - after Cameron in 2019 - and does so as one of the most accurate winners in the award's history.
The 29-year-old finished the home and away season with a goalkicking accuracy of 65.7 per cent, third behind Matthew Lloyd (71.9 per cent in 2003) and Fraser Gehrig (70.3 per cent in 2004) as the most accurate Coleman winners since 2002, when shots on goal started to be measured.
When measured by just goals and behinds, Hogan is sixth most accurate Coleman winner in the past 50 years.
He kicked goals in every game he played this season, including season-best hauls of six against North Melbourne and Fremantle. He also had two bags of five and kicked four goals on five occasions in a year that has him in pole position for a first All-Australian blazer.
Curnow's wins in 2023 and 2022 were preceded by Harry McKay in 2021, making it three consecutive wins for a Carlton player.
2024 Coleman Medal top 10
1. Jesse Hogan - 69
2. Jeremy Cameron - 58
3. Charlie Curnow - 57
4. Ben King - 55
5. Jake Waterman - 53
6. Joe Daniher - 50
=7. Nick Larkey - 46
=7. Harry McKay - 46
9. Josh Treacy - 45
=10. Kyle Langford - 43
=10. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan - 43
Accuracy of Coleman Medal winners, 2002-2024 (total shots)
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|GOALS
|SHOTS AT GOAL
|ACCURACY
|
2003
|
Matthew Lloyd
|
87
|
121
|
71.9%
|
2004
|
Fraser Gehrig
|
90
|
128
|
70.3%
|
2024*
|
Jesse Hogan
|
69
|
105
|
65.7%
|
2002
|
David Neitz
|
75
|
116
|
64.7%
|
2013
|
Jarryd Roughead
|
68
|
110
|
61.8%
|
2023
|
Charlie Curnow
|
78
|
127
|
61.4%
|
2016
|
Josh J. Kennedy
|
80
|
132
|
60.6%
|
2007
|
Jonathan Brown
|
77
|
129
|
59.7%
|
2010
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
78
|
133
|
58.7%
|
2020
|
Tom Hawkins
|
42
|
73
|
57.5%
|
2005
|
Fraser Gehrig
|
74
|
129
|
57.4%
|
2006
|
Brendan Fevola
|
84
|
147
|
57.1%
|
2021
|
Harry McKay
|
58
|
102
|
56.9%
|
2015
|
Josh J. Kennedy
|
75
|
133
|
56.4%
|
2018
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
65
|
117
|
55.6%
|
2022
|
Charlie Curnow
|
64
|
117
|
54.7%
|
2014
|
Lance Franklin
|
67
|
123
|
54.5%
|
2012
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
65
|
124
|
52.4%
|
2019
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
67
|
129
|
51.9%
|
2009
|
Brendan Fevola
|
86
|
172
|
50.0%
|
2017
|
Lance Franklin
|
69
|
139
|
49.6%
|
2008
|
Lance Franklin
|
102
|
207
|
49.3%
|
2011
|
Lance Franklin
|
71
|
144
|
49.3%
Accuracy of Coleman Medal winners, 1974-2024 (goals and behinds)
|
YEAR
|
PLAYER
|
GOALS
|
BEHINDS
|
SCORING SHOTS
|
ACCURACY
|
2003
|
Matthew Lloyd
|
87
|
28
|
115
|
75.65%
|
1998
|
Tony Lockett
|
107
|
35
|
142
|
75.35%
|
2001
|
Matthew Lloyd
|
96
|
32
|
128
|
75.00%
|
1980
|
Michael Roach
|
107
|
37
|
144
|
74.31%
|
1981
|
Michael Roach
|
86
|
31
|
117
|
73.50%
|
2024
|
Jesse Hogan
|
69
|
25
|
94
|
73.40%
|
2004
|
Fraser Gehrig
|
90
|
34
|
124
|
72.58%
|
1984
|
Bernie Quinlan
|
102
|
39
|
141
|
72.34%
|
1991
|
Tony Lockett
|
118
|
46
|
164
|
71.95%
|
1985
|
Simon Beasley
|
93
|
37
|
130
|
71.54%
|
2013
|
Jarryd Roughead
|
68
|
28
|
96
|
70.83%
|
1977
|
Peter Hudson
|
105
|
45
|
150
|
70.00%
|
1999
|
Scott Cummings
|
88
|
38
|
126
|
69.84%
|
1987
|
Tony Lockett
|
117
|
52
|
169
|
69.23%
|
2016
|
Josh Kennedy
|
80
|
36
|
116
|
68.97%
|
1974
|
Doug Wade
|
91
|
42
|
133
|
68.42%
|
2002
|
David Neitz
|
75
|
35
|
110
|
68.18%
|
1993
|
Gary Ablett
|
124
|
60
|
184
|
67.39%
|
1988
|
Jason Dunstall
|
124
|
61
|
185
|
67.03%
|
2007
|
Jonathan Brown
|
77
|
38
|
115
|
66.96%
|
1997
|
Tony Modra
|
81
|
40
|
121
|
66.94%
|
2010
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
78
|
39
|
117
|
66.67%
|
2018
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
65
|
33
|
98
|
66.33%
|
1996
|
Tony Lockett
|
114
|
59
|
173
|
65.90%
|
2023
|
Charlie Curnow
|
78
|
41
|
119
|
65.55%
|
1989
|
Jason Dunstall
|
128
|
70
|
198
|
64.65%
|
1978
|
Kevin Templeton
|
118
|
65
|
183
|
64.48%
|
1976
|
Larry Donohue
|
99
|
56
|
155
|
63.87%
|
2021
|
Harry McKay
|
58
|
33
|
91
|
63.74%
|
2020
|
Tom Hawkins
|
42
|
25
|
67
|
62.69%
|
2000
|
Matthew Lloyd
|
94
|
56
|
150
|
62.67%
|
1994
|
Gary Ablett
|
113
|
68
|
181
|
62.43%
|
1992
|
Jason Dunstall
|
139
|
84
|
223
|
62.33%
|
1990
|
John Longmire
|
98
|
60
|
158
|
62.03%
|
1983
|
Bernie Quinlan
|
106
|
66
|
172
|
61.63%
|
1986
|
Brian Taylor
|
100
|
63
|
163
|
61.35%
|
2006
|
Brendan Fevola
|
84
|
53
|
137
|
61.31%
|
2005
|
Fraser Gehrig
|
74
|
47
|
121
|
61.16%
|
1982
|
Malcolm Blight
|
94
|
60
|
154
|
61.04%
|
2009
|
Brendan Fevola
|
86
|
56
|
142
|
60.56%
|
2022
|
Charlie Curnow
|
64
|
42
|
106
|
60.38%
|
2014
|
Lance Franklin
|
67
|
44
|
111
|
60.36%
|
2015
|
Josh Kennedy
|
75
|
50
|
125
|
60.00%
|
2019
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
67
|
45
|
112
|
59.82%
|
1975
|
Leigh Matthews
|
67
|
45
|
112
|
59.82%
|
1979
|
Kevin Templeton
|
91
|
62
|
153
|
59.48%
|
1995
|
Gary Ablett
|
118
|
81
|
199
|
59.30%
|
2012
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
65
|
48
|
113
|
57.52%
|
2011
|
Lance Franklin
|
71
|
54
|
125
|
56.80%
|
2017
|
Lance Franklin
|
69
|
56
|
125
|
55.20%
|
2008
|
Lance Franklin
|
102
|
84
|
186
|
54.84%