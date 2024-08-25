The Western Bulldogs braved the elements in Ballarat to defeat the Giants and secure a finals spot

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MISSION accomplished.

The Western Bulldogs have hosted home games at Mars Stadium since 2017, but none of the club’s previous 11 trips meant anywhere near as much as Sunday’s visit to Ballarat.

Luke Beveridge’s men travelled up the national highway and got the job done against Greater Western Sydney to clinch a finals spot on the final day of the 2024 home and away season.

It wasn’t easy, but it never is for the Western Bulldogs. They arrived needing four premiership points to ensure they didn’t have to rely on other results. And they left with another scalp ahead of September, closing out a 14.14 (98) to 9.7 (61) win.

The Bulldogs will feature in the finals for the seventh time in 10 seasons under Beveridge, on a day where the 2016 premiership coach eclipsed iconic figure Ted Whitten’s long-standing coaching record.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:43 Full post-match, R24: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 24’s match against Western Bulldogs

07:09 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round 24

00:42 Liberatore ices Dogs' spot in September Tom Liberatore finds his boot after working away in traffic to put the game beyond doubt

00:43 Richards threads the needle from Ballarat boundary Ed Richards sets the tone to start the last in spectacular fashion after being tucked up against the fence

00:42 Bontempelli arrives on the scene in a flash Marcus Bontempelli stamps his class on proceedings by gliding through traffic and nailing a beauty at pace

00:41 Bont head knock sends concern through Dogs’ camp The Bulldogs sweat on Marcus Bontempelli after the superstar clashes heads with Tom Green

00:37 Darcy's athletic ability the talk of the town Sam Darcy sharks it from the ruck before turning to his left for the fine finish

00:43 Buckley's friendly fire with kamikaze Ward Jack Buckley bounces to his feet despite a heavy collision with teammate Callan Ward running back with the flight

00:33 Jones in hot water over Cadman treatment Liam Jones may have a case to answer after this dumping tackle on Aaron Cadman

After defending the breeze impressively in the first and third quarters, the Dogs put the foot down in the fourth quarter, kicking five goals to one to make the most of the wind at their back to reward a full house, packed with red, white and blue scarves and beanies, who braved the elements.

The wind was a factor from the outset. It was always going to be. Greater Western Sydney landed the first blow via Aaron Cadman, after Liam Jones was penalised for a dangerous tackle. Cody Weightman responded after being taken high. Then Jesse Hogan juggled a contested mark to kick his first. Despite the advantage of the breeze, the Giants struggled to penetrate the Dogs, who had plenty of chances into the wind but didn’t take them. It took a moment of brilliance from Cadman after the siren from deep in the pocket to give GWS a two-goal buffer at the first break.

BULLDOGS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

The Dogs relished their first chance with the breeze. Sam Darcy and Bailey Dale both kicked goals inside the first five minutes. Alarm bells started ringing in Adam Kingsley’s box when Ed Richards swept through to add his first moments later and were blaring when Bailey Williams got on the board in his 150th game.

The pressure was the difference. Sunday meant much more for the Western Bulldogs. But just when they had complete control, GWS took regained the ascendancy in the middle and kicked two goals in 63 seconds to flip the momentum. They were never going to fold.

Learn More 00:42

With rain fast approaching from afar after half-time, five-time All-Australian Marcus Bontempelli glided inside 50 and slotted a crucial goal into a stiff wind to maintain the momentum. The Dogs defended the wind well in both quarters, but the Giants are a premiership contender for a reason. They kept coming, benefiting from the wind ensuring Cody Weightman’s shot on target from 40m didn’t go over the line.

Tom Liberatore was the difference in the third quarter. The inside bull set the tone at the coal face, accumulating nine disposals and six clearances in a brilliant term that limited the Giants’ advantage. Although GWS went to the final change on the back of special moment from Toby Greene outside 50m after the three-quarter time siren.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Ed Richards mastered the wind with a moment of mastery to start the last quarter, but Greene responded again, this time hitting a long range goal into the wind to reduce the margin to under two kicks as darkness swept over Ballarat. It took a moment of brilliance from Bontempelli in the middle of the ground that resulted in Aaron Naughton strolling in for a crucial late goal, just before the rain finally arrived.

The Western Bulldogs have played 12 finals under Beveridge. Now they will play at least one more. And don’t rule them out of another deeper September run from outside the four.

Learn More 07:09

Big, big, late outs

Greater Western Sydney pulled a major surprise when it lodged its final 23 one hour before the first bounce. Not one, but three changes, including two crucial players. Toby Bedford (calf) didn’t make the trip from Sydney but it didn’t emerge until late Sunday morning. Brent Daniels did travel to Ballarat but failed a fitness test before the game and was ruled out with a back issue. Conor Stone was set to be in the starting 22 but missed due to illness.

MRO concerns for star Dog?

Star defender Liam Jones could face some scrutiny from Match Review Officer Michael Christian after being penalised for a dangerous tackle in the first quarter. Aaron Cadman kicked the first goal of the game after collecting the free kick.

Learn More 00:33

Back in business?

Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel are both All-Australians and premiership greats of the Western Bulldogs, but the pair have spent periods at Footscray this year, in favour of recycled players. Both have fought back late in the season to be in the side ahead of September, and both had an impact in Ballarat. Macrae finished with 23 disposals and seven tackles against the Giants, while Daniel collected 23 and kicked a goal.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.2 7.7 9.10 14.14 (98)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.1 5.2 8.5 9.7 (61)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Darcy 2, Richards 2, Naughton 2, Williams, Weightman, Gallagher, Dale, Bontempelli, Jones, Liberatore, Daniel

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 2, Cadman 2, Greene 2, McMullin, Kelly, Green

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Richards, Dale, Liberatore, Bontempelli, Daniel

Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield, Green, Kelly, Himmelberg

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer (hamstring tightness), Treloar (calf)

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone (illness), Toby Bedford (calf) and Brent Daniels (lower back) replaced in selected side by Nick Haynes, Xavier O’Halloran and Callum Brown

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Arty Jones replaced Laitham Vandermeer in the first quarter

Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown replaced Harvey Thomas in the fourth quarter

Crowd: TBC at Mars Stadium