Josh Rachele celebrates in the rooms after the R19 match between Adelaide and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

It's Wildcard Round in the VFL as teams in seventh to 10th place on the ladder after the home and away season battle it out for the final two spots in this year's finals series. Reigning premier Gold Coast will face Frankston on Saturday, while Williamstown takes on Richmond on Sunday. The highest-ranked winner in Wildcard Round will advance to the finals series as the seventh-placed team to face Box Hill, while the lowest-ranked winner will be eighth and meet Southport.

The final round of the SANFL home and away season promises to be a beauty, with Norwood and Sturt still in contention for the minor premiership. The Redlegs take on fifth-placed Woodville-West Torrens, while the Double Blues meet Adelaide, both games at 2.10pm ACST on Saturday.

In a monumental final round in the WAFL, Peel Thunder and East Perth will battle it out in a huge top-of-the-table clash, while South Fremantle could jump into the top five should East Fremantle (vs West Coast) or Claremont (vs Subiaco) slip up.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, Wildcard Round

Saturday, August 24

Gold Coast v Frankston, People First Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Sunday, August 25

Williamstown v Richmond, DSV Stadium, 12pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 19

Saturday, August 24

Glenelg v South Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v Port Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v Norwood, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v West Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v Adelaide, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 21

Saturday, August 24

East Fremantle v West Coast, Mineral Resources Park, 1pm AWST

Swan Districts v Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.30pm AWST

South Fremantle v West Perth, Fremantle Oval, 2.30pm AWST

East Perth v Peel Thunder, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

Sunday, August 25

Subiaco v Claremont, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST