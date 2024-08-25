A dangerous tackle may deny Liam Jones a first finals appearance and hurt the Dogs' campaign

Liam Jones ahead of the round 11 match between Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, May 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs defender Liam Jones will hope his dangerous tackle on Greater Western Sydney forward Aaron Cadman doesn't result in being suspended for the first final of his 14-season, 199-game career.

Jones was penalised for the tackle, which appears certain to come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer, just 18 seconds into Sunday's 37-point win over the Giants at Ballarat's Mars Stadium.

When Cadman took possession inside 50, Jones pinned his right arm and drove him into the ground, slamming the forward's head on the turf.

Cadman's teammates immediately rushed in to remonstrate with Jones, while the forward was given a free kick for a dangerous tackle.

Cadman kicked a goal from the free kick and was able to remain on the ground.

Learn More 00:33

If Jones is suspended it would rule him out of, at minimum, the sixth-placed Bulldogs' elimination final against Hawthorn.

"I hope not because it's his first final of his career," fellow defender Rory Lobb said after the match.

"So hopefully he's alright.

"Cadman's stayed out there, so hopefully that helps in his case."

Jones, 33, is a crucial part of the Bulldogs' backline and would be a massive loss if unavailable for a crunch game, which was due to be his 200th match.

He has played 104 games at the Bulldogs across two stints, either side of 95 games for Carlton. Jones sat out the 2022 season because he did not want to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Liam Jones after the round 24 match between Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Lobb, who shifted down back with aplomb when Jones was sidelined with a knee injury, backed dropped defender Buku Khamis to replace the veteran if required.

"I hope I have him (Jones) next to me, I'm always more comfortable with him down there," Lobb said.

"But Buku Khamis was a bit stiff to go out on the weekend, so I'm sure if it happens, Buku's ready to go."

Coach Luke Beveridge wouldn't be drawn on the incident.

"I haven't watched the replay, so I'm not sure how it measures up to the other tackles that are similar," he said.

"So it's difficult for me to comment."