State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Thomas Farms Oval, Saturday August 24, 2.10pm ACST

Axed Crow Josh Rachele was a solid contributor as an onballer as Adelaide missed the chance to play in finals with a 14-point loss.

The 21-year-old, who was dropped this week for repeatedly failing to adhere to the club's team-first values, gathered 17 disposals and three marks along with six clearances in what was effectively a new role.

Will Hamill was the team's leading possession-winner with 25 (22 of them kicks) off half-back, while Ned McHenry had 19 touches and Brodie Smith 16.

Lachie Gollant continued his solid form in front of goal with two majors, with ruckman Kieran Strachan, Toby Murray and Karl Gallagher the only other goalkickers.

Strachan also had 14 disposals to go with 17 hitouts.

Elliott Himmelberg returned after missing last weekend with a virus, moving from attack into defence and finishing with nine disposals and six marks.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Will play Footscray in a qualifying final next weekend

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v Peel Thunder at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, Saturday August 24, 2.40pm AWST

Peel Thunder let the minor premiership slip after going down to East Perth by 20 points in the final game of the season.

In a battle of the top-two, the Royals came out on top in the low-scoring affair to clinch top spot.

Young forward Neil Erasmus was prolific with 25 disposals, nine tackles and eight clearances, while defenders James Aish (26 disposals, seven marks) and Ethan Hughes (26, five) were equally as busy.

With 19 scoring shots to nine, Peel's defence found itself under plenty of pressure but rookie Karl Worner (25 disposals, eight marks) and former Demon Oscar McDonald (15, seven) made their presence felt.

Up the other end of the ground, forward Tom Emmett kicked two goals from 10 touches, while Matt Taberner (seven disposals) kicked one major.

Untried ruck Max Knobel impressed with 32 hitouts and nine disposals, Hugh Davies finished with six marks and 12 disposals, while Ethan Stanley (12 disposals), Cooper Simpson (six), Sebit Kuek (four) and Odin Jones (one, three hitouts) were relatively quiet.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Will play Werribee in a qualifying final next weekend

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Frankston at People First Stadium, Saturday August 24, 1.05pm AEST

Brayden Fiorini worked hard as Gold Coast suffered a thrilling three-point loss to Frankston on Saturday.

Fiorini had 37 disposals, six clearances and kicked a goal in the narrow defeat.

Joel Jeffrey (19 disposals and a goal) and Tom Berry (21 disposals and 11 tackles) were also good performers.

Darcy Macpherson (28 disposals and eight clearances) was busy, while Hewago Oea had 22 touches.

Sam Day was the best forward on the ground, kicking four goals, and Jed Walter slotted two majors.

Malcolm Rosas jnr had 12 touches and kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Will play the highest-ranked Wildcard Round winner in an elimination final next weekend

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Port Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday August 24, 2.10pm ACST

Quinton Narkle sparkled on a sour day as Port Adelaide was consigned to the bottom of the ladder.

Narkle was superb all day with 32 disposals, two goals, seven marks and seven tackles but his efforts were not enough as the Magpies fell to the third-placed Central District by 68 points.

Youngster Will Lorenz also had an excellent game, gathering 26 touches and a goal to go with his eight clearances.

First-year forward Tom Anastasopoulos also booted a goal from eight touches.

Veteran defender Tom Clurey had 19 disposals, with Dylan Williams and Lachlan Charleson having 10 each.

Ruckman Ivan Soldo had 35 hitouts and 12 touches.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Richmond at DSV Stadium, Sunday August 25, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v West Coast at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday August 24, 1pm AWST

Midfielder Zane Trew showed glimpses of his talent as the Eagles finished their season with a 60-point loss to East Fremantle.

The 22-year-old had 31 disposals, one goal, six marks, nine clearances and five tackles to showcase his potential.

Jai Culley was also industrious with 22 touches and 10 tackles, while wingman Jordyn Baker had 17.

Ruckman Matt Flynn had 27 hitouts to go with 16 disposals, while Harry Barnett touched the ball 14 times.

Youngsters Archer Reid and Coby Burgiel also got on the scoreboard on a disappointing day.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Will play Brisbane in a qualifying final next weekend