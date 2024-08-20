GWS spearhead Jesse Hogan could become one of the most accurate Coleman Medal winners ever

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE Hogan will complete a remarkable rise to the top of the AFL's goalkicking charts this weekend and the Greater Western Sydney spearhead is on track to become one of the most accurate Coleman Medal winners in the award's history.

With a game to come against the Western Bulldogs in round 24, Hogan has kicked 67 goals and 23 behinds from 101 shots this year (11 shots didn't score), putting him 10 goals clear of two-time Coleman winner Charlie Curnow with a round to play.

Unless he puts in an uncharacteristically wayward showing against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Hogan will become the most accurate Coleman winner in two decades.

Since 2002 when Champion Data began measuring total shots on goal, only Matthew Lloyd (71.9 per cent in 2003) and Fraser Gehrig (70.3 per cent in 2004) have won the Coleman with greater accuracy than Hogan's current rate of 66.3 per cent.

Put simply, Hogan has done more with less. Of the 22 Coleman winners since 2002, the only player with fewer shots on goal than Hogan's 101 is Tom Hawkins (73) in the COVID-reduced season of 2020.

Remarkably, Hogan has had less than half the number of shots on goal that Lance Franklin (207) had in his famous 2008 campaign, when the Hawthorn champion finished with 102 goals and an accuracy rate of 49.3 per cent. Franklin is the only Coleman winner since 2002 to have an accuracy rate of less than 50 per cent, doing it three times - in 2017, 2011 and 2008.

Comparisons with legendary goalkickers of previous eras are also favourable to Hogan.

While total scoring shots are not officially measured before 2002 and data on behinds kicked in games last century can be unreliable, Hogan's current goals/behinds rate of 74.44 per cent places him fourth among all Coleman winners in the past 50 years. Only Lloyd in 2003 (75.61 per cent) and 2001 (74.47 per cent) and Tony Lockett in 1998 (75.35 per cent) are ahead of him.

Essendon's Matthew Lloyd takes a shot on goal during the 2003 season. Picture: AFL Photos

While legendary goalkickers like Jason Dunstall, Gary Ablett snr and Doug Wade sometimes kicked double the number of goals Hogan has kicked this year, none did so with a goals/behinds rate of better than 70 per cent.

As far as records are known (and again, the data can be unreliable), the most accurate Coleman-winning season of all time was also the most prolific in the game's history; the great Peter Hudson is recorded to have kicked 146 goals and 44 behinds in the home and away season of 1970, an accuracy rate of 76.84 per cent.

However you spin it, Hogan has produced an historically accurate season. But he hasn't just kicked goals himself; of the 75 players to have kicked 20 or more goals this year, he ranks ninth for score involvements (146).

"Watching over the weekend and this year, he gets so many other players involved," Lloyd, a three-time Coleman winner, said on AFL.com.au's Access All Areas this week. "He just doesn't kick goals; he involves so many others.

"(Against Fremantle on Saturday) he was in the centre of the ground and he ran another 60 or 70 metres and burned off his opponent (before kicking a goal).

"They had no answer for him over the weekend."

The No.2 selection in the 2012 mini-draft, Hogan has gone the long way to the top via stints at Melbourne, Fremantle and now the Giants. He is set to become just the second Coleman winner after Scott Cummings in 1999 to do so at his third club.

And he's poised to do it as one of the most clinical sharpshooters in the history of the game.

Accuracy of Coleman Medal winners, 2002-2024 (total shots)

YEAR PLAYER GOALS SHOTS AT GOAL ACCURACY 2003 Matthew Lloyd 87 121 71.9% 2004 Fraser Gehrig 90 128 70.3% 2024* Jesse Hogan 67 101 66.3% 2002 David Neitz 75 116 64.7% 2013 Jarryd Roughead 68 110 61.8% 2023 Charlie Curnow 78 127 61.4% 2016 Josh J. Kennedy 80 132 60.6% 2007 Jonathan Brown 77 129 59.7% 2010 Jack Riewoldt 78 133 58.7% 2020 Tom Hawkins 42 73 57.5% 2005 Fraser Gehrig 74 129 57.4% 2006 Brendan Fevola 84 147 57.1% 2021 Harry McKay 58 102 56.9% 2015 Josh J. Kennedy 75 133 56.4% 2018 Jack Riewoldt 65 117 55.6% 2022 Charlie Curnow 64 117 54.7% 2014 Lance Franklin 67 123 54.5% 2012 Jack Riewoldt 65 124 52.4% 2019 Jeremy Cameron 67 129 51.9% 2009 Brendan Fevola 86 172 50.0% 2017 Lance Franklin 69 139 49.6% 2008 Lance Franklin 102 207 49.3% 2011 Lance Franklin 71 144 49.3%

