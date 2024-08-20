Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE Hogan will complete a remarkable rise to the top of the AFL's goalkicking charts this weekend and the Greater Western Sydney spearhead is on track to become one of the most accurate Coleman Medal winners in the award's history.

With a game to come against the Western Bulldogs in round 24, Hogan has kicked 67 goals and 23 behinds from 101 shots this year (11 shots didn't score), putting him 10 goals clear of two-time Coleman winner Charlie Curnow with a round to play.

FULL LIST Coleman Medal history & winners

Unless he puts in an uncharacteristically wayward showing against the Bulldogs on Sunday, Hogan will become the most accurate Coleman winner in two decades.

Since 2002 when Champion Data began measuring total shots on goal, only Matthew Lloyd (71.9 per cent in 2003) and Fraser Gehrig (70.3 per cent in 2004) have won the Coleman with greater accuracy than Hogan's current rate of 66.3 per cent.

02:31

Hogan the hero with super six

Jesse Hogan has all but sewn up his first Coleman Medal after booting a sensational six goals in his side’s thrilling win

Put simply, Hogan has done more with less. Of the 22 Coleman winners since 2002, the only player with fewer shots on goal than Hogan's 101 is Tom Hawkins (73) in the COVID-reduced season of 2020.

Remarkably, Hogan has had less than half the number of shots on goal that Lance Franklin (207) had in his famous 2008 campaign, when the Hawthorn champion finished with 102 goals and an accuracy rate of 49.3 per cent. Franklin is the only Coleman winner since 2002 to have an accuracy rate of less than 50 per cent, doing it three times - in 2017, 2011 and 2008.

Comparisons with legendary goalkickers of previous eras are also favourable to Hogan.

While total scoring shots are not officially measured before 2002 and data on behinds kicked in games last century can be unreliable, Hogan's current goals/behinds rate of 74.44 per cent places him fourth among all Coleman winners in the past 50 years. Only Lloyd in 2003 (75.61 per cent) and 2001 (74.47 per cent) and Tony Lockett in 1998 (75.35 per cent) are ahead of him.

Essendon's Matthew Lloyd takes a shot on goal during the 2003 season. Picture: AFL Photos

While legendary goalkickers like Jason Dunstall, Gary Ablett snr and Doug Wade sometimes kicked double the number of goals Hogan has kicked this year, none did so with a goals/behinds rate of better than 70 per cent.

As far as records are known (and again, the data can be unreliable), the most accurate Coleman-winning season of all time was also the most prolific in the game's history; the great Peter Hudson is recorded to have kicked 146 goals and 44 behinds in the home and away season of 1970, an accuracy rate of 76.84 per cent.

However you spin it, Hogan has produced an historically accurate season. But he hasn't just kicked goals himself; of the 75 players to have kicked 20 or more goals this year, he ranks ninth for score involvements (146).

FINALS
Shape of the eight: Where will your side finish?

"Watching over the weekend and this year, he gets so many other players involved," Lloyd, a three-time Coleman winner, said on AFL.com.au's Access All Areas this week. "He just doesn't kick goals; he involves so many others.

"(Against Fremantle on Saturday) he was in the centre of the ground and he ran another 60 or 70 metres and burned off his opponent (before kicking a goal).

"They had no answer for him over the weekend."

18:02

AAA: Pies stars 'lack hunger', Freo's messaging questioned

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

The No.2 selection in the 2012 mini-draft, Hogan has gone the long way to the top via stints at Melbourne, Fremantle and now the Giants. He is set to become just the second Coleman winner after Scott Cummings in 1999 to do so at his third club.

And he's poised to do it as one of the most clinical sharpshooters in the history of the game.

Accuracy of Coleman Medal winners, 2002-2024 (total shots)

YEAR PLAYER GOALS SHOTS AT GOAL ACCURACY

2003

Matthew Lloyd

87

121

71.9%

2004

Fraser Gehrig

90

128

70.3%

2024*

Jesse Hogan

67

101

66.3%

2002

David Neitz

75

116

64.7%

2013

Jarryd Roughead

68

110

61.8%

2023

Charlie Curnow

78

127

61.4%

2016

Josh J. Kennedy

80

132

60.6%

2007

Jonathan Brown

77

129

59.7%

2010

Jack Riewoldt

78

133

58.7%

2020

Tom Hawkins

42

73

57.5%

2005

Fraser Gehrig

74

129

57.4%

2006

Brendan Fevola

84

147

57.1%

2021

Harry McKay

58

102

56.9%

2015

Josh J. Kennedy

75

133

56.4%

2018

Jack Riewoldt

65

117

55.6%

2022

Charlie Curnow

64

117

54.7%

2014

Lance Franklin

67

123

54.5%

2012

Jack Riewoldt

65

124

52.4%

2019

Jeremy Cameron

67

129

51.9%

2009

Brendan Fevola

86

172

50.0%

2017

Lance Franklin

69

139

49.6%

2008

Lance Franklin

102

207

49.3%

2011

Lance Franklin

71

144

49.3%

Accuracy of Coleman Medal winners, 1974-2024 (goals and behinds)

YEAR

PLAYER

GOALS

BEHINDS

SCORING SHOTS

ACCURACY

2003

Matthew Lloyd

87

28

115

75.65%

1998

Tony Lockett

107

35

142

75.35%

2001

Matthew Lloyd

96

32

128

75.00%

2024

Jesse Hogan

67

23

90

74.44%

1980

Michael Roach

107

37

144

74.31%

1981

Michael Roach

86

31

117

73.50%

2004

Fraser Gehrig

90

34

124

72.58%

1984

Bernie Quinlan

102

39

141

72.34%

1991

Tony Lockett

118

46

164

71.95%

1985

Simon Beasley

93

37

130

71.54%

2013

Jarryd Roughead

68

28

96

70.83%

1977

Peter Hudson

105

45

150

70.00%

1999

Scott Cummings

88

38

126

69.84%

1987

Tony Lockett

117

52

169

69.23%

2016

Josh Kennedy

80

36

116

68.97%

1974

Doug Wade

91

42

133

68.42%

2002

David Neitz

75

35

110

68.18%

1993

Gary Ablett

124

60

184

67.39%

1988

Jason Dunstall

124

61

185

67.03%

2007

Jonathan Brown

77

38

115

66.96%

1997

Tony Modra

81

40

121

66.94%

2010

Jack Riewoldt

78

39

117

66.67%

2018

Jack Riewoldt

65

33

98

66.33%

1996

Tony Lockett

114

59

173

65.90%

2023

Charlie Curnow

78

41

119

65.55%

1989

Jason Dunstall

128

70

198

64.65%

1978

Kevin Templeton

118

65

183

64.48%

1976

Larry Donohue

99

56

155

63.87%

2021

Harry McKay

58

33

91

63.74%

2020

Tom Hawkins

42

25

67

62.69%

2000

Matthew Lloyd

94

56

150

62.67%

1994

Gary Ablett

113

68

181

62.43%

1992

Jason Dunstall

139

84

223

62.33%

1990

John Longmire

98

60

158

62.03%

1983

Bernie Quinlan

106

66

172

61.63%

1986

Brian Taylor

100

63

163

61.35%

2006

Brendan Fevola

84

53

137

61.31%

2005

Fraser Gehrig

74

47

121

61.16%

1982

Malcolm Blight

94

60

154

61.04%

2009

Brendan Fevola

86

56

142

60.56%

2022

Charlie Curnow

64

42

106

60.38%

2014

Lance Franklin

67

44

111

60.36%

2015

Josh Kennedy

75

50

125

60.00%

2019

Jeremy Cameron

67

45

112

59.82%

1975

Leigh Matthews

67

45

112

59.82%

1979

Kevin Templeton

91

62

153

59.48%

1995

Gary Ablett

118

81

199

59.30%

2012

Jack Riewoldt

65

48

113

57.52%

2011

Lance Franklin

71

54

125

56.80%

2017

Lance Franklin

69

56

125

55.20%

2008

Lance Franklin

102

84

186

54.84%