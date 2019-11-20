One of the most glamorous awards in football, the Coleman Medal honours the player who kicks the most goals in a home-and-away season.
Named after AFL legend and spectacular Bomber full forward John Coleman, the medal was first awarded in 1955, the year after Coleman was forced into premature retirement by a major knee injury. It replaced the leading Goalkicker Medal.
Coleman played 98 games and kicked 537 goals including 12 on debut in 1949.
The AFL Hall of Fame member and full forward in the AFL’s official team of the Century was elevated to official AFL Legend status in 1996.
Previous Winners
|Year
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|2020
|Tom Hawkins
|Geelong Cats
|49
|2019
|Jeremy Cameron
|GWS Giants
|67
|2018
|Jack Riewoldt
|Richmond
|65
|2017
|Lance Franklin
|Sydney Swans
|69
|2016
|Josh Kennedy
|West Coast
|80
|2015
|Josh Kennedy
|West Coast
|75
|2014
|Lance Franklin
|Sydney Swans
|67
|2013
|Jarryd Roughead
|Hawthorn
|68
|2012
|Jack Riewoldt
|Richmond
|65
|2011
|Lance Franklin
|Hawthorn
|71
|2010
|Jack Riewoldt
|Richmond
|78
|2009
|Brendan Fevola
|Carlton
|86
|2008
|Lance Franklin
|Hawthorn
|102
|2007
|Jonathan Brown
|Brisbane Lions
|77
|2006
|Brendan Fevola
|Carlton
|84
|2005
|Fraser Gehrig
|St Kilda
|74
|2004
|Fraser Gehrig
|St Kilda
|103
|2003
|Matthew Lloyd
|Essendon
|89
|2002
|David Neitz
|Melbourne
|75
|2001
|Matthew J. Lloyd
|Essendon
|96
|2000
|Matthew J. Lloyd
|Essendon
|94
|1999
|Scott Cummings
|West Coast Eagles
|88
|1998
|Tony Lockett
|Sydney
|107
|1997
|Tony Modra
|Adelaide
|81
|1996
|Tony Lockett
|Sydney
|114
|1995
|Gary Ablett
|Geelong
|118
|1994
|Gary Ablett
|Geelong
|113
|1993
|Gary Ablett
|Geelong
|124
|1992
|Jason Dunstall
|Hawthorn
|139
|1991
|Tony Lockett
|St Kilda
|118
|1990
|John Longmire
|North Melbourne
|98
|1989
|Jason Dunstall
|Hawthorn
|128
|1988
|Jason Dunstall
|Hawthorn
|124
|1987
|Tony Lockett
|St Kilda
|117
|1986
|Brian Taylor
|Collingwood
|100
|1985
|Simon Beasley
|Footscray
|93
|1984
|Bernie Quinlan
|Fitzroy
|102
|1983
|Bernie Quinlan
|Fitzroy
|106
|1982
|Malcolm Blight
|North Melbourne
|94
|1981
|Michael Roach
|Richmond
|86
|1980
|Michael Roach
|Richmond
|107
|1979
|Kelvin Templeton
|Footscray
|91
|1978
|Kelvin Templeton
|Footscray
|118
|1977
|Peter Hudson
|Hawthorn
|105
|1976
|Larry Donohue
|Geelong
|99
|1975
|Leigh Matthews
|Hawthorn
|67
|1974
|Doug Wade
|North Melbourne
|91
|1973
|Peter McKenna
|Collingwood
|84
|1972
|Peter McKenna
|Collingwood
|130
|1971
|Peter Hudson
|Hawthorn
|140
|1970
|Peter Hudson
|Hawthorn
|146
|1969
|Doug Wade
|Geelong
|122
|1968
|Peter Hudson
|Hawthorn
|125
|1967
|Doug Wade
|Geelong
|79
|1966
|Ted Fordham
|Essendon
|73
|1965
|John Peck
|Hawthorn
|56
|1964
|John Peck
|Hawthorn
|68
|1963
|John Peck
|Hawthorn
|69
|1962
|Doug Wade
|Geelong
|62
|1961
|Tom Carroll
|Carlton
|54
|1960
|Ron Evans
|Essendon
|67
|1959
|Ron Evans
|Essendon
|69
|1958
|Ian Brewer
|Collingwood
|67
|1957
|Jack Charles Collins
|Footscray
|74
|1956
|Bill Young
|St Kilda
|56
|1955
|Noel Rayson
|Geelong
|77
Leading goalkickers at the end of the home and away rounds (1897-1954).
|Year
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1954
|Jack Charles Collins
|Footscray
|73
|1953
|John Coleman
|Essendon
|96
|1952
|John Coleman
|Essendon
|103
|1951
|John Coleman
|Essendon
|75
|1950
|John Coleman
|Essendon
|112
|1949
|John Coleman
|Essendon
|85
|1948
|Lindsay White
|Geelong
|86
|1947
|Fred Fanning
|Melbourne
|97
|1946
|Des Fothergill
|Collingwood
|63
|1945
|Fred Fanning
|Melbourne
|67
|1944
|Fred Fanning
|Melbourne
|87
|1943
|Fred Fanning
|Melbourne
|62
|1942
|Lindsay White
|South Melbourne
|67
|1941
|Sel Murray
|North Melbourne
|88
|1940
|Jack Titus
|Richmond
|92
|1939
|Ron Todd
|Collingwood
|98
|1938
|Ron Todd
|Collingwood
|102
|1937
|Dick D. Harris
|Richmond
|64
|1936
|Bill Mohr
|St Kilda
|101
|1935
|Bob Pratt
|South Melbourne
|97
|1934
|Bob Pratt
|South Melbourne
|138
|1933
|Gordon Coventry
|Collingwood
|108
|1932
|George Moloney
|Geelong
|109
|1931
|Harry Vallence
|Carlton
|72
|1930
|Gordon Coventry
|Collingwood
|105
|1929
|Gordon Coventry
|Collingwood
|118
|1928
|Gordon Coventry
|Collingwood
|78
|1927
|Gordon Coventry
|Collingwood
|88
|1926
|Gordon Coventry
|Collingwood
|78
|1925
|Lloyd Hagger
|Geelong
|70
|1924
|Jack Moriarty
|Fitzroy
|75
|1923
|Greg Stockdale
|Essendon
|64
|1922
|Horrie Clover
|Carlton
|54
|1921
|Cliff Rankin
|Geelong
|61
|1920
|George Bayliss
|Richmond
|62
|1919
|Dick Lee
|Collingwood
|47
|1918
|Ern Cowley
|Carlton
|35
|1917
|Dick Lee
|Collingwood
|50
|1916
|Dick Lee
|Collingwood
|46
|1915
|Jimmy Freake
|Fitzroy
|65
|1914
|Dick Lee
|Collingwood
|57
|1913
|Roy Park
|University
|53
|1912
|Harry Brereton
|Melbourne
|56
|1911
|Harry Brereton
|Melbourne
|46
|1910
|Dick Lee
|Collingwood
|51
|1910
|Percy Martini
|Geelong
|51
|1909
|Dick Lee
|Collingwood
|55
|1908
|Dick Lee
|Collingwood
|50
|1907
|Dick Lee
|Collingwood
|45
|1906
|Mick Grace
|Carlton
|45
|1905
|Charlie H. Pannam
|Collingwood
|38
|1904
|Vince Coutie
|Melbourne
|39
|1903
|Teddy Lockwood
|Collingwood
|33
|1902
|Charlie Baker
|St Kilda
|30
|1901
|Fred Hiskins
|Essendon
|34
|1900
|Albert Thurgood
|Essendon
|24
|1900
|Teddy Lockwood
|Geelong
|24
|1899
|Eddy James
|Geelong
|31
|1898
|Archie Smith
|Collingwood
|31
|1897
|Eddy James
|Geelong
|22
|1897
|Jack Leith
|Melbourne
|22