One of the most glamorous awards in football, the Coleman Medal honours the player who kicks the most goals in a home-and-away season.

Named after AFL legend and spectacular Bomber full forward John Coleman, the medal was first awarded in 1955, the year after Coleman was forced into premature retirement by a major knee injury. It replaced the leading Goalkicker Medal.

Coleman played 98 games and kicked 537 goals including 12 on debut in 1949.

The AFL Hall of Fame member and full forward in the AFL’s official team of the Century was elevated to official AFL Legend status in 1996.

 

Previous Winners

Year Player Club Goals
2020 Tom Hawkins Geelong Cats 49
2019 Jeremy Cameron GWS Giants 67
2018 Jack Riewoldt Richmond 65
2017 Lance Franklin Sydney Swans 69
2016 Josh Kennedy West Coast 80
2015 Josh Kennedy West Coast 75
2014 Lance Franklin Sydney Swans 67
2013 Jarryd Roughead Hawthorn 68
2012 Jack Riewoldt Richmond 65
2011 Lance Franklin Hawthorn 71
2010 Jack Riewoldt Richmond 78
2009 Brendan Fevola Carlton 86
2008 Lance Franklin Hawthorn 102
2007 Jonathan Brown Brisbane Lions 77
2006 Brendan Fevola Carlton 84
2005 Fraser Gehrig St Kilda 74
2004 Fraser Gehrig St Kilda 103
2003 Matthew Lloyd Essendon 89
2002 David Neitz Melbourne 75
2001 Matthew J. Lloyd Essendon 96
2000 Matthew J. Lloyd Essendon 94
1999 Scott Cummings West Coast Eagles 88
1998 Tony Lockett Sydney 107
1997 Tony Modra Adelaide 81
1996 Tony Lockett Sydney 114
1995 Gary Ablett Geelong 118
1994 Gary Ablett Geelong 113
1993 Gary Ablett Geelong 124
1992 Jason Dunstall Hawthorn 139
1991 Tony Lockett St Kilda 118
1990 John Longmire North Melbourne 98
1989 Jason Dunstall Hawthorn 128
1988 Jason Dunstall Hawthorn 124
1987 Tony Lockett St Kilda 117
1986 Brian Taylor Collingwood 100
1985 Simon Beasley Footscray 93
1984 Bernie Quinlan Fitzroy 102
1983 Bernie Quinlan Fitzroy 106
1982 Malcolm Blight North Melbourne 94
1981 Michael Roach Richmond 86
1980 Michael Roach Richmond 107
1979 Kelvin Templeton Footscray 91
1978 Kelvin Templeton Footscray 118
1977 Peter Hudson Hawthorn 105
1976 Larry Donohue Geelong 99
1975 Leigh Matthews Hawthorn 67
1974 Doug Wade North Melbourne 91
1973 Peter McKenna Collingwood 84
1972 Peter McKenna Collingwood 130
1971 Peter Hudson Hawthorn 140
1970 Peter Hudson Hawthorn 146
1969 Doug Wade Geelong 122
1968 Peter Hudson Hawthorn 125
1967 Doug Wade Geelong 79
1966 Ted Fordham Essendon 73
1965 John Peck Hawthorn 56
1964 John Peck Hawthorn 68
1963 John Peck Hawthorn 69
1962 Doug Wade Geelong 62
1961 Tom Carroll Carlton 54
1960 Ron Evans Essendon 67
1959 Ron Evans Essendon 69
1958 Ian Brewer Collingwood 67
1957 Jack Charles Collins Footscray 74
1956 Bill Young St Kilda 56
1955 Noel Rayson Geelong 77

Leading goalkickers at the end of the home and away rounds (1897-1954).

Year Player Club Goals
1954 Jack Charles Collins Footscray 73
1953 John Coleman Essendon 96
1952 John Coleman Essendon 103
1951 John Coleman Essendon 75
1950 John Coleman Essendon 112
1949 John Coleman Essendon 85
1948 Lindsay White Geelong 86
1947 Fred Fanning Melbourne 97
1946 Des Fothergill Collingwood 63
1945 Fred Fanning Melbourne 67
1944 Fred Fanning Melbourne 87
1943 Fred Fanning Melbourne 62
1942 Lindsay White South Melbourne 67
1941 Sel Murray North Melbourne 88
1940 Jack Titus Richmond 92
1939 Ron Todd Collingwood 98
1938 Ron Todd Collingwood 102
1937 Dick D. Harris Richmond 64
1936 Bill Mohr St Kilda 101
1935 Bob Pratt South Melbourne 97
1934 Bob Pratt South Melbourne 138
1933 Gordon Coventry Collingwood 108
1932 George Moloney Geelong 109
1931 Harry Vallence Carlton 72
1930 Gordon Coventry Collingwood 105
1929 Gordon Coventry Collingwood 118
1928 Gordon Coventry Collingwood 78
1927 Gordon Coventry Collingwood 88
1926 Gordon Coventry Collingwood 78
1925 Lloyd Hagger Geelong 70
1924 Jack Moriarty Fitzroy 75
1923 Greg Stockdale Essendon 64
1922 Horrie Clover Carlton 54
1921 Cliff Rankin Geelong 61
1920 George Bayliss Richmond 62
1919 Dick Lee Collingwood 47
1918 Ern Cowley Carlton 35
1917 Dick Lee Collingwood 50
1916 Dick Lee Collingwood 46
1915 Jimmy Freake Fitzroy 65
1914 Dick Lee Collingwood 57
1913 Roy Park University 53
1912 Harry Brereton Melbourne 56
1911 Harry Brereton Melbourne 46
1910 Dick Lee Collingwood 51
1910 Percy Martini Geelong 51
1909 Dick Lee Collingwood 55
1908 Dick Lee Collingwood 50
1907 Dick Lee Collingwood 45
1906 Mick Grace Carlton 45
1905 Charlie H. Pannam Collingwood 38
1904 Vince Coutie Melbourne 39
1903 Teddy Lockwood Collingwood 33
1902 Charlie Baker St Kilda 30
1901 Fred Hiskins Essendon 34
1900 Albert Thurgood Essendon 24
1900 Teddy Lockwood Geelong 24
1899 Eddy James Geelong 31
1898 Archie Smith Collingwood 31
1897 Eddy James Geelong 22
1897 Jack Leith Melbourne 22

 