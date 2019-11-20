One of the most glamorous awards in football, the Coleman Medal honours the player who kicks the most goals in a home-and-away season.

Named after AFL legend and spectacular Bomber full forward John Coleman, the medal was first awarded in 1955, the year after Coleman was forced into premature retirement by a major knee injury. It replaced the leading Goalkicker Medal.

Coleman played 98 games and kicked 537 goals including 12 on debut in 1949.

The AFL Hall of Fame member and full forward in the AFL’s official team of the Century was elevated to official AFL Legend status in 1996.

Previous Winners

Year Player Club Goals 2020 Tom Hawkins Geelong Cats 49 2019 Jeremy Cameron GWS Giants 67 2018 Jack Riewoldt Richmond 65 2017 Lance Franklin Sydney Swans 69 2016 Josh Kennedy West Coast 80 2015 Josh Kennedy West Coast 75 2014 Lance Franklin Sydney Swans 67 2013 Jarryd Roughead Hawthorn 68 2012 Jack Riewoldt Richmond 65 2011 Lance Franklin Hawthorn 71 2010 Jack Riewoldt Richmond 78 2009 Brendan Fevola Carlton 86 2008 Lance Franklin Hawthorn 102 2007 Jonathan Brown Brisbane Lions 77 2006 Brendan Fevola Carlton 84 2005 Fraser Gehrig St Kilda 74 2004 Fraser Gehrig St Kilda 103 2003 Matthew Lloyd Essendon 89 2002 David Neitz Melbourne 75 2001 Matthew J. Lloyd Essendon 96 2000 Matthew J. Lloyd Essendon 94 1999 Scott Cummings West Coast Eagles 88 1998 Tony Lockett Sydney 107 1997 Tony Modra Adelaide 81 1996 Tony Lockett Sydney 114 1995 Gary Ablett Geelong 118 1994 Gary Ablett Geelong 113 1993 Gary Ablett Geelong 124 1992 Jason Dunstall Hawthorn 139 1991 Tony Lockett St Kilda 118 1990 John Longmire North Melbourne 98 1989 Jason Dunstall Hawthorn 128 1988 Jason Dunstall Hawthorn 124 1987 Tony Lockett St Kilda 117 1986 Brian Taylor Collingwood 100 1985 Simon Beasley Footscray 93 1984 Bernie Quinlan Fitzroy 102 1983 Bernie Quinlan Fitzroy 106 1982 Malcolm Blight North Melbourne 94 1981 Michael Roach Richmond 86 1980 Michael Roach Richmond 107 1979 Kelvin Templeton Footscray 91 1978 Kelvin Templeton Footscray 118 1977 Peter Hudson Hawthorn 105 1976 Larry Donohue Geelong 99 1975 Leigh Matthews Hawthorn 67 1974 Doug Wade North Melbourne 91 1973 Peter McKenna Collingwood 84 1972 Peter McKenna Collingwood 130 1971 Peter Hudson Hawthorn 140 1970 Peter Hudson Hawthorn 146 1969 Doug Wade Geelong 122 1968 Peter Hudson Hawthorn 125 1967 Doug Wade Geelong 79 1966 Ted Fordham Essendon 73 1965 John Peck Hawthorn 56 1964 John Peck Hawthorn 68 1963 John Peck Hawthorn 69 1962 Doug Wade Geelong 62 1961 Tom Carroll Carlton 54 1960 Ron Evans Essendon 67 1959 Ron Evans Essendon 69 1958 Ian Brewer Collingwood 67 1957 Jack Charles Collins Footscray 74 1956 Bill Young St Kilda 56 1955 Noel Rayson Geelong 77

Leading goalkickers at the end of the home and away rounds (1897-1954).