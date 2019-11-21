Every AFL coach dreams of winning the Jock McHale Medal, awarded to each year’s premiership coach. The medal honours legendary Collingwood coach James “Jock” McHale, who guided the Magpies in an astonishing 714 matches, for 467 wins, 237 losses and 10 draws. McHale’s Collingwood teams won eight premierships, including a never-equalled four in a row between 1927 and 1930 inclusive.
Formerly known as the Premiership coach's medal, the medal was renamed in McHale’s honour in 1949, immediately after his retirement as a coach.
|Year
|Name
|Club
|2020
|Damien Hardwick
|Richmond
|2019
|Damien Hardwick
|Richmond
|2018
|Adam Simpson
|West Coast Eagles
|2017
|Damien Hardwick
|Richmond
|2016
|Luke Beveridge
|Western Bulldogs
|2015
|Alastair Clarkson
|Hawthorn
|2014
|Alastair Clarkson
|Hawthorn
|2013
|Alastair Clarkson
|Hawthorn
|2012
|John Longmire
|Sydney Swans
|2011
|Chris Scott
|Geelong Cats
|2010
|Michael Malthouse
|Collingwood
|2009
|Mark Thompson
|Geelong Cats
|2008
|Alastair Clarkson
|Hawthorn
|2007
|Mark Thompson
|Geelong Cats
|2006
|John Worsfold
|West Coast
|2005
|Paul Roos
|Sydney Swans
|2004
|Mark Williams
|Port Adelaide
|2003
|Leigh Matthews
|Brisbane Lions
|2002
|Leigh Matthews
|Brisbane Lions
|2001
|Leigh Matthews
|Brisbane Lions
|2000
|Kevin Sheedy
|Essendon
|1999
|Denis Pagan
|Kangaroos
|1998
|Malcolm Blight
|Adelaide
|1997
|Malcolm Blight
|Adelaide
|1996
|Denis Pagan
|Kangaroos
|1995
|David Parkin
|Carlton
|1994
|Michael Malthouse
|West Coast
|1993
|Kevin Sheedy
|Essendon
|1992
|Michael Malthouse
|West Coast
|1991
|Alan Joyce
|Hawthorn
|1990
|Leigh Matthews
|Collingwood
|1989
|Allan Jeans
|Hawthorn
|1988
|Alan Joyce
|Hawthorn
|1987
|Robert Walls
|Carlton
|1986
|Allan Jeans
|Hawthorn
|1985
|Kevin Sheedy
|Essendon
|1984
|Kevin Sheedy
|Essendon
|1983
|Allan Jeans
|Hawthorn
|1982
|David Parkin
|Carlton
|1981
|David Parkin
|Carlton
|1980
|Tony Jewell
|Richmond
|1979
|Alex Jesaulenko
|Carlton
|1978
|David Parkin
|Hawthorn
|1977
|Ron D. Barassi
|Kangaroos
|1976
|John J. Kennedy
|Hawthorn
|1975
|Ron D. Barassi
|Kangaroos
|1974
|Tom Hafey
|Richmond
|1973
|Tom Hafey
|Richmond
|1972
|John Nicholls
|Carlton
|1971
|John J. Kennedy
|Hawthorn
|1970
|Ron D. Barassi
|Carlton
|1969
|Tom Hafey
|Richmond
|1968
|Ron D. Barassi
|Carlton
|1967
|Tom Hafey
|Richmond
|1966
|Allan Jeans
|St Kilda
|1965
|John Coleman
|Essendon
|1964
|Norm Smith
|Melbourne
|1963
|Bob Davis
|Geelong
|1962
|John Coleman
|Essendon
|1961
|John J. Kennedy
|Hawthorn
|1960
|Norm Smith
|Melbourne
|1959
|Norm Smith
|Melbourne
|1958
|Phonse Kyne
|Collingwood
|1957
|Norm Smith
|Melbourne
|1956
|Norm Smith
|Melbourne
|1955
|Norm Smith
|Melbourne
|1954
|Charlie Sutton
|W.Bulldogs
|1953
|Phonse Kyne
|Collingwood
|1952
|Reg Hickey
|Geelong
|1951
|Reg Hickey
|Geelong
|1950
|Dick Reynolds
|Essendon