Every AFL coach dreams of winning the Jock McHale Medal, awarded to each year’s premiership coach. The medal honours legendary Collingwood coach James “Jock” McHale, who guided the Magpies in an astonishing 714 matches, for 467 wins, 237 losses and 10 draws. McHale’s Collingwood teams won eight premierships, including a never-equalled four in a row between 1927 and 1930 inclusive.

Formerly known as the Premiership coach's medal, the medal was renamed in McHale’s honour in 1949, immediately after his retirement as a coach.

Year Name Club
2020 Damien Hardwick Richmond
2019 Damien Hardwick Richmond
2018 Adam Simpson West Coast Eagles
2017 Damien Hardwick Richmond
2016 Luke Beveridge Western Bulldogs
2015 Alastair Clarkson Hawthorn
2014 Alastair Clarkson Hawthorn
2013 Alastair Clarkson Hawthorn
2012 John Longmire Sydney Swans
2011 Chris Scott Geelong Cats
2010 Michael Malthouse Collingwood
2009 Mark Thompson Geelong Cats
2008 Alastair Clarkson Hawthorn
2007 Mark Thompson Geelong Cats
2006 John Worsfold West Coast
2005 Paul Roos Sydney Swans
2004 Mark Williams Port Adelaide
2003 Leigh Matthews Brisbane Lions
2002 Leigh Matthews Brisbane Lions
2001 Leigh Matthews Brisbane Lions
2000 Kevin Sheedy Essendon
1999 Denis Pagan Kangaroos
1998 Malcolm Blight Adelaide
1997 Malcolm Blight Adelaide
1996 Denis Pagan Kangaroos
1995 David Parkin Carlton
1994 Michael Malthouse West Coast
1993 Kevin Sheedy Essendon
1992 Michael Malthouse West Coast
1991 Alan Joyce Hawthorn
1990 Leigh Matthews Collingwood
1989 Allan Jeans Hawthorn
1988 Alan Joyce Hawthorn
1987 Robert Walls Carlton
1986 Allan Jeans Hawthorn
1985 Kevin Sheedy Essendon
1984 Kevin Sheedy Essendon
1983 Allan Jeans Hawthorn
1982 David Parkin Carlton
1981 David Parkin Carlton
1980 Tony Jewell Richmond
1979 Alex Jesaulenko Carlton
1978 David Parkin Hawthorn
1977 Ron D. Barassi Kangaroos
1976 John J. Kennedy Hawthorn
1975 Ron D. Barassi Kangaroos
1974 Tom Hafey Richmond
1973 Tom Hafey Richmond
1972 John Nicholls Carlton
1971 John J. Kennedy Hawthorn
1970 Ron D. Barassi Carlton
1969 Tom Hafey Richmond
1968 Ron D. Barassi Carlton
1967 Tom Hafey Richmond
1966 Allan Jeans St Kilda
1965 John Coleman Essendon
1964 Norm Smith Melbourne
1963 Bob Davis Geelong
1962 John Coleman Essendon
1961 John J. Kennedy Hawthorn
1960 Norm Smith Melbourne
1959 Norm Smith Melbourne
1958 Phonse Kyne Collingwood
1957 Norm Smith Melbourne
1956 Norm Smith Melbourne
1955 Norm Smith Melbourne
1954 Charlie Sutton W.Bulldogs
1953 Phonse Kyne Collingwood
1952 Reg Hickey Geelong
1951 Reg Hickey Geelong
1950 Dick Reynolds Essendon

 