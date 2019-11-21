Every AFL coach dreams of winning the Jock McHale Medal, awarded to each year’s premiership coach. The medal honours legendary Collingwood coach James “Jock” McHale, who guided the Magpies in an astonishing 714 matches, for 467 wins, 237 losses and 10 draws. McHale’s Collingwood teams won eight premierships, including a never-equalled four in a row between 1927 and 1930 inclusive.

Formerly known as the Premiership coach's medal, the medal was renamed in McHale’s honour in 1949, immediately after his retirement as a coach.