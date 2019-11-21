The Morrish Medal was first presented the year after the formation of the League thirds competition and was awarded to the player voted best and fairest in that grade by the field umpires. It perpetuates the memory of long-serving (1922) reserve grade treasurer Tom Morrish.

In 1959 the competition was renamed the VFL 19s. In April 1992 three players, who had previously been eliminated on a countback, were awarded medals retrospectively for seasons 1961, 1974 and 1976. Since 1991 the medal has been presented to the TAC Cup under-18s player of the season.

Year Player Club
2020 No winner due to COVID-19
2019 Lucas Rocci Western Jets
2018 Liam Stocker Sandringham Dragon
2017 Jack Higgins Oakleigh Chargers
2016 Hugh McCluggage North Ballarat Rebels
2015 Clayton Oliver Murray Bushrangers
2014 Alex Carr Gippsland
2013 Jacob Chisari, Ben Cavarra,
George Cameron, Josh Scott		 Respectively:
Bendigo, Eastern Ranges,
Geelong, Gippsland
2012 N. Graham Gippsland
2011 A. Benbow Dandenong Stingrays
2010 D. Heppell, J. Sketcher Respectively:
Gippsland Power, Sandringham Dragons
2009 Anton Woods Northern Knights

 