|YEAR
|WINNER
|TEAM
|2020
|Sam Walsh
|Carlton
|2019
|Liam Ryan
|West Coast Eagles
|2018
|Isaac Heeney
|Sydney Swans
|2017
|Joe Daniher
|Essendon
|2016
|Majak Daw
|North Melbourne
|2015
|Nic Naitanui
|West Coast Eagles
|2014
|Chad Wingard
|Port Adelaide
|2013
|Jamie Elliott
|Collingwood
|2012
|Jeremy Howe
|Melbourne
|2011
|Andrew Krakouer
|Collingwood
|2010
|Liam Jurrah
|Melbourne
|2009
|Brett Burton
|Adelaide Crows
|2008
|Matthew Lloyd
|Essendon
|2007
|Michael Newton
|Melbourne
|2006
|Brad Ottens
|Geelong Cats
|2005
|Luke McPharlin
|Fremantle
|2004
|Ashley Sampi
|West Coast Eagles
|2003
|Chris Tarrant
|Collingwood
|2002
|Jonathan Brown
|Brisbane Lions
|2001
|Gary Moorcroft
|Essendon
|2000
|Tony Modra^
|Fremantle
|1999
|Matthew Lappin
|Carlton
|1998
|Winston Abraham
|North Melbourne
|1997
|Tony Modra
|Adelaide Crows
|1996
|Ben Hart
|Adelaide Crows
|1995
|Shaun Smith
|Melbourne
|1994
|Gary Ablett Sr.
|Geelong Cats
|1993
|Tony Modra
|Adelaide Crows
|1992
|Nicky Winmar
|St Kilda
|1991
|Brett Allison
|North Melbourne
|1990
|Michael Mitchell#
|Richmond
|1989
|Alastair Lynch
|Fitzroy
|1988
|Stephen Silvagni
|Carlton
|1987
|Warwick Capper
|Sydney Swans
|1986
|Alan Ezard
|Essendon
|1985
|Gary Ablett Sr.
|Geelong Cats
|1984
|Denis Banks
|Collingwood
|1983
|Ken Hunter
|Carlton
|1982
|Geoff Raines
|Richmond
|1981
|Peter Bosustow
|Carlton
|1980
|Graham Teasdale
|South Melbourne
|1979
|Michael Roach
|Richmond
|1978
|Phil Baker
|North Melbourne
|1977
|Peter Knights
|Hawthorn
|1976
|Billy Picken
|Collingwood
|1975
|Peter Knights
|Hawthorn
|1974
|Billy Picken
|Collingwood
|1973
|Alan Atkinson
|Collingwood
|1972
|Peter Knights
|Hawthorn
|1971
|Alex Ruscuklic
|Fitzroy
|1970
|Alex Jesaulenko
|Carlton
