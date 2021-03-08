YEAR WINNER TEAM
2020 Sam Walsh Carlton
2019 Liam Ryan West Coast Eagles
2018 Isaac Heeney Sydney Swans
2017 Joe Daniher Essendon
2016 Majak Daw North Melbourne
2015 Nic Naitanui West Coast Eagles
2014 Chad Wingard Port Adelaide
2013 Jamie Elliott Collingwood
2012 Jeremy Howe Melbourne
2011 Andrew Krakouer Collingwood
2010 Liam Jurrah Melbourne
2009 Brett Burton Adelaide Crows
2008 Matthew Lloyd Essendon
2007 Michael Newton Melbourne
2006 Brad Ottens Geelong Cats
2005 Luke McPharlin Fremantle
2004 Ashley Sampi West Coast Eagles
2003 Chris Tarrant Collingwood
2002 Jonathan Brown Brisbane Lions
2001 Gary Moorcroft Essendon
2000 Tony Modra^ Fremantle
1999 Matthew Lappin Carlton
1998 Winston Abraham North Melbourne
1997 Tony Modra Adelaide Crows
1996 Ben Hart Adelaide Crows
1995 Shaun Smith Melbourne
1994 Gary Ablett Sr. Geelong Cats
1993 Tony Modra Adelaide Crows
1992 Nicky Winmar St Kilda
1991 Brett Allison North Melbourne
1990 Michael Mitchell# Richmond
1989 Alastair Lynch Fitzroy
1988 Stephen Silvagni Carlton
1987 Warwick Capper Sydney Swans
1986 Alan Ezard Essendon
1985 Gary Ablett Sr. Geelong Cats
1984 Denis Banks Collingwood
1983 Ken Hunter Carlton
1982 Geoff Raines Richmond
1981 Peter Bosustow Carlton
1980 Graham Teasdale South Melbourne
1979 Michael Roach Richmond
1978 Phil Baker North Melbourne
1977 Peter Knights Hawthorn
1976 Billy Picken Collingwood
1975 Peter Knights Hawthorn
1974 Billy Picken Collingwood
1973 Alan Atkinson Collingwood
1972 Peter Knights Hawthorn
1971 Alex Ruscuklic Fitzroy
1970 Alex Jesaulenko Carlton