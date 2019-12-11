Record Current holder
Highest Score by a Team Geelong 37.17 (239) against Brisbane 11.9 (75) at Metricon Stadium Round 7 1992.
Lowest Score by a Team St Kilda 0.1 (1) against Geelong 23.24 (162) at Corio Oval Round 17 1899.
Joe McShane scored 11 goals, to become the first ever player to score 10 or more in a match.
Most Goals in a Game by a Player Fred Fanning (Melbourne) 18 goals against St Kilda Round 18 1947 at the Junction Oval.
Most Goals in a Season by a Player Bob Pratt South Melbourne 1934 and Peter Hudson Hawthorn 1971 (150 goals each).
Most Career Goals Tony Lockett: 1360
Most Career Games Brent Harvey: 432
Most Premierships Carlton & Essendon: 16
Most Wooden Spoons (Bottom Finishes) St Kilda: 27
Highest Crowd Attendence 121,696, Collingwood v Carlton at MCG: Grand Final 1970.

 