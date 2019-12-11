|Record
|Current holder
|Highest Score by a Team
|Geelong 37.17 (239) against Brisbane 11.9 (75) at Metricon Stadium Round 7 1992.
|Lowest Score by a Team
|St Kilda 0.1 (1) against Geelong 23.24 (162) at Corio Oval Round 17 1899.
Joe McShane scored 11 goals, to become the first ever player to score 10 or more in a match.
|Most Goals in a Game by a Player
|Fred Fanning (Melbourne) 18 goals against St Kilda Round 18 1947 at the Junction Oval.
|Most Goals in a Season by a Player
|Bob Pratt South Melbourne 1934 and Peter Hudson Hawthorn 1971 (150 goals each).
|Most Career Goals
|Tony Lockett: 1360
|Most Career Games
|Brent Harvey: 432
|Most Premierships
|Carlton & Essendon: 16
|Most Wooden Spoons (Bottom Finishes)
|St Kilda: 27
|Highest Crowd Attendence
|121,696, Collingwood v Carlton at MCG: Grand Final 1970.