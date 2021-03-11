YEAR WINNER TEAM
2020 Josh Daicos Collingwood
2019 Eddie Betts Adelaide Crows
2018 Jack Higgins Richmond
2017 Daniel Rioli Richmond
2016 Eddie Betts Adelaide Crows
2015 Eddie Betts Adelaide Crows
2014 Matt White Port Adelaide
2013 Lance Franklin Hawthorn
2012 Chris Yarran Carlton
2011 Hayden Ballantyne Fremantle
2010 Lance Franklin Hawthorn
2009 Cyril Rioli Hawthorn
2008 Leon Davis Collingwood
2007 Matthew Lloyd Essendon
2006 Eddie Betts Carlton
2005 Chris Judd West Coast Eagles
2004 Daniel Wells North Melbourne
2003 Daniel Kerr West Coast Eagles
2002 Jason Akermanis Brisbane Lions
2001 Mark Merenda West Coast Eagles
2000 Kingsley Hunter Western Bulldogs
1999 Jarrod Molloy Brisbane Lions
1998 Jeff Farmer Melbourne
1997 Austinn Jones St Kilda
1996 Winston Abraham Fremantle
1995 Tony Modra Adelaide Crows
1994 Mick McGuane Collingwood
1993 Michael Long Essendon
1992 Darryl White Brisbane Bears
1991 Peter Daicos Collingwood
1990 Michael Mitchell Richmond
1989 Gary Ablett, Sr. Geelong Cats
1988 Matthew Larkin North Melbourne
1987 David Murphy Sydney Swans
1986 Phil Krakouer North Melbourne
1985 Andrew Bews Geelong Cats
1984 Geoff Raines Richmond
1983 Ken Hunter Carlton
1982 Mick Conlan Fitzroy
1981 Peter Bosustow Carlton
1980 Michael Turner Geelong Cats
1979 Leigh Matthews Hawthorn
1978 Phil Baker North Melbourne
1977 Phil Manassa Collingwood
1976 Keith Greig North Melbourne