|YEAR
|WINNER
|TEAM
|2020
|Josh Daicos
|Collingwood
|2019
|Eddie Betts
|Adelaide Crows
|2018
|Jack Higgins
|Richmond
|2017
|Daniel Rioli
|Richmond
|2016
|Eddie Betts
|Adelaide Crows
|2015
|Eddie Betts
|Adelaide Crows
|2014
|Matt White
|Port Adelaide
|2013
|Lance Franklin
|Hawthorn
|2012
|Chris Yarran
|Carlton
|2011
|Hayden Ballantyne
|Fremantle
|2010
|Lance Franklin
|Hawthorn
|2009
|Cyril Rioli
|Hawthorn
|2008
|Leon Davis
|Collingwood
|2007
|Matthew Lloyd
|Essendon
|2006
|Eddie Betts
|Carlton
|2005
|Chris Judd
|West Coast Eagles
|2004
|Daniel Wells
|North Melbourne
|2003
|Daniel Kerr
|West Coast Eagles
|2002
|Jason Akermanis
|Brisbane Lions
|2001
|Mark Merenda
|West Coast Eagles
|2000
|Kingsley Hunter
|Western Bulldogs
|1999
|Jarrod Molloy
|Brisbane Lions
|1998
|Jeff Farmer
|Melbourne
|1997
|Austinn Jones
|St Kilda
|1996
|Winston Abraham
|Fremantle
|1995
|Tony Modra
|Adelaide Crows
|1994
|Mick McGuane
|Collingwood
|1993
|Michael Long
|Essendon
|1992
|Darryl White
|Brisbane Bears
|1991
|Peter Daicos
|Collingwood
|1990
|Michael Mitchell
|Richmond
|1989
|Gary Ablett, Sr.
|Geelong Cats
|1988
|Matthew Larkin
|North Melbourne
|1987
|David Murphy
|Sydney Swans
|1986
|Phil Krakouer
|North Melbourne
|1985
|Andrew Bews
|Geelong Cats
|1984
|Geoff Raines
|Richmond
|1983
|Ken Hunter
|Carlton
|1982
|Mick Conlan
|Fitzroy
|1981
|Peter Bosustow
|Carlton
|1980
|Michael Turner
|Geelong Cats
|1979
|Leigh Matthews
|Hawthorn
|1978
|Phil Baker
|North Melbourne
|1977
|Phil Manassa
|Collingwood
|1976
|Keith Greig
|North Melbourne
