Charlie Dixon, Isaac Heeney and Harry McKay. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in week one of finals?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the FW1 ins and outs. Check it out.

Key defender Jack Payne (foot) got through his first match in six weeks at the weekend, playing for the Lions' VFL team. His availability comes in time to face a Carlton team likely to regain twin towers Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow for Saturday night's elimination final at the Gabba. Chris Fagan would be pleased with Darragh Joyce's work in Payne's absence, but fit again, it would be difficult to go past the Brisbane Academy graduate. Brandon Starcevich will play after missing the round 24 win over Essendon with hamstring awareness, while Bruce Reville is in the frame for the sub role after also returning from injury through the VFL. – Michael Whiting

R24 sub: Harry Sharp (replaced Eric Hipwood)

Jack Payne in action during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues are hopeful of getting as many as eight players back for Saturday night's elimination final against the Lions, headlined by a remarkable return for Sam Docherty (knee). There's confidence that Charlie Curnow (ankle), Harry McKay (quad), Mitch McGovern (hamstring) and Zac Williams (hamstring) will feature, although they will all need to undergo fitness tests later this week. Adam Cerra (hamstring), Tom De Koning (foot) and Jack Martin (hamstring) are also in the frame, but still face uphill battles. Jordan Boyd (adductor) and Caleb Marchbank (concussion) have been ruled out. Matt Owies (suspension) is unavailable, but will be back next week if the Blues progress. – Riley Beveridge

R24 sub: Ashton Moir (replaced Jack Carroll)

Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats could make two changes to the side that trounced West Coast in round 24, with Sam De Koning and Mark O'Connor both fit to face the Power at Adelaide Oval. Veteran pair Cam Guthrie and Tom Hawkins are slated for VFL returns on Saturday morning in the Cats' semi-final, with both their performance and recovery key in determining whether they'll play a role in the AFL finals. Tom Stewart and Lawson Humphries are set to play against Port Adelaide after pulling up well from their precautionary withdrawals against the Eagles. Jed Bews was the sub against the Eagles and could be one to make way for the returning De Koning and O'Connor, but it's hard to identify who else might be squeezed out. Whoever misses – if the Cats do indeed make two changes – will be stiff. - Michael Rogers

R24 sub: Jed Bews (replaced Tom Stewart)

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Sam De Koning of the Cats celebrates kicking a goal during the round 17 AFL match between Geelong Cats and Hawthorn Hawks at GMHBA Stadium, on July 06, 2024, in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

The big question for the Giants revolves around the availability of Toby Bedford (calf). He trained on Tuesday, but will need to pass a fitness test on Thursday before proving himself for this weekend's qualifying final against the Swans. Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and Jake Riccardi (finger) have both been cleared and will be selection decisions, while Lachie Ash (suspension) is a certainty to return. Brent Daniels (back) is also fit and will play, while Conor Stone (illness) is available for selection. – Riley Beveridge

R24 sub: Callum Brown (replaced Harvey Thomas)

Jake Riccardi in action at GWS training on September 3, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Will Day has been ruled out of Friday night's elimination final, but Sam Mitchell could still make changes to the side that beat North Melbourne in round 24. Changkuoth Jiath returned in the VFL on the weekend after missing the final three games of the home and away season, but might struggle to reclaim his spot from Harry Morrison. Finn Maginness came in for Day in Launceston and then fired for Box Hill on Saturday, finishing with 31 disposals and nine clearances to stake his claim. Josh Ward gathered 25 touches and kicked a goal in the loss to Williamstown, while Jai Serong continued his strong VFL form with 29 touches and 10 marks at Box Hill City Oval. – Josh Gabelich

R24 sub: Luke Breust (replaced Conor Nash)

With Kane Farrell (hamstring) out for the season, Ken Hinkley has to find yet another new face to fill his half-back line for Thursday night's qualifying final against Geelong. Quinton Narkle could come into the 22, pushing Darcy Byrne-Jones to the backline – a part of the ground he was so good in for so long – although his terrific season at half-forward would make that a tough call. Josh Sinn is another option as he could interchange with Jase Burgoyne between wing and half-back. Todd Marshall is available again to play as a key forward, while a rested Charlie Dixon could also be an option to replace young ruck Dante Visentini, who backed up Jordon Sweet in the round 24 win over Fremantle. – Michael Whiting

R24 sub: Francis Evans (replaced Kane Farrell)

Charlie Dixon during Port Adelaide's win over Melbourne in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney is set to welcome back four massive names for its qualifying final at the SCG, but who drops out of the side will be a difficult call to make. Isaac Heeney and Tom McCartin will return having been rested from the round 24 win over Adelaide, while Justin McInerney and Tom Papley should be fit to play after recent injuries. Aaron Francis will make way for McCartin, the versatile Robbie Fox and impressive youngster Caiden Cleary also look set to drop out, while it could be more finals heartbreak for veteran Taylor Adams. Who takes the sub vest will also be a tough call, with Braeden Campbell an option despite a strong patch of form in the back part of the season. - Martin Smith

R24 sub: Robbie Fox (replaced Dane Rampe)

Tom Papley at Sydney training on September 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge has almost a full list to pick from this Friday night. Adam Treloar is expected to be available after dealing with calf tightness in round 24. Jason Johannisen put his hand up for a spot after playing in the VFL on Saturday in his first game at either level since round nine. Rhylee West also played in Footscray's elimination final after undergoing jaw surgery last month. Arty Jones kicked three goals on the weekend after replacing West against Greater Western Sydney, creating a good selection headache. James Harmes pressed his case for a senior recall by amassing 37 disposals, nine clearances and eight tackles, Riley Garcia also impressed with 28 touches and seven clearances against Brisbane, while Caleb Poulter is another option on a wing. – Josh Gabelich

R24 sub: Arty Jones replaced (Laitham Vandermeer)