The Lions and Blues face off in September for the second straight year, this time in an elimination final

Such has been the topsy-turvy nature of Brisbane and Carlton's seasons, it's easy to forget this is a repeat of last year's preliminary final.

The Lions recovered from a 2-5 start to fall just short of a top-four finish in 2024, while the Blues have lost six of their past eight, needing a Port Adelaide win over Fremantle in the final game of the home and away season just to sneak into the finals after being 11-4 and firmly entrenched in the top two.

There is an unpredictability about this clash, particularly given the Blues are set to be boosted by the returns of several key players.

Sam Docherty has been confirmed to return less than six months after rupturing his ACL against the Lions in Opening Round. Charlie Curnow (ankle), Harry McKay (quad) and Mitch McGovern (hamstring) are likely to return, while Zac Williams (hamstring), Tom De Koning (foot), Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Jack Martin (hamstring) could also be back.

Where and when: Gabba, Saturday September 7, 7.30pm AEST

Learn More 16:18

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Opening Round: Carlton 13.8 (86) defeated Brisbane 12.13 (85) at the Gabba

In an incredible game at the Gabba in Opening Round, the Blues overturned a 46-point deficit to beat the Lions by one point. Harry McKay took a powerful mark and converted what proved to be the winning goal with 90 seconds remaining. McKay and Charlie Curnow combined for seven of Carlton's 13 goals, and the game was also the beginning of injury heartache for both clubs. Lion Keidean Coleman and Blue Sam Docherty suffered serious knee injuries. Docherty is set to make a remarkable return this weekend, which will mean his three most recent AFL games will have been against the Lions at the Gabba.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:45 McCluggage makes it look easy with boundary brilliance Hugh McCluggage slots the set shot from the tightest of angles to open the scoring

00:50 Zorko’s quick double spells trouble for Blues A clever soccer goal followed by a perfect set shot from Dayne Zorko has the Lions looking ominous

00:54 Half-time disaster with gun Lion helped off the field Brisbane suffers a huge blow with rebounding defender Keidean Coleman going down with a suspected knee injury

00:38 Tough luck for brave Blue with injured Docherty subbed Sam Docherty is ruled out of the match following this incident in the first quarter

00:52 Burst of Curnow brilliance brings Carlton right back Three goals in a matter of minutes from Charlie Curnow sees Carlton close in on Brisbane's lead

00:42 Air Daniher pulls down screamer in MOTY contender Joe Daniher gets lift-off and reels in a huge grab before kicking a much-needed goal for Brisbane

00:51 Neale and Hewett exchange blows in fiery clash Tensions spiral as Lachie Neale and George Hewett collide in this heated third-quarter incident

00:54 McKay rises to moment with match-winning goal Harry McKay has ice in his veins as he nails a super clutch set shot to put his side in front

03:57 Last two mins: Blues come from clouds to deny Lions The thrilling final moments between the Lions and the Blues in Opening Round

06:20 Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton The Lions and Blues clash in Opening Round

07:00 Full post-match, OR: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after opening round against Carlton

06:46 Full post-match, OR: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after opening round against Brisbane

15:06 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Carlton Extended highlights of the Lions and Blues clash in Opening Round

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Brisbane

With just two losses since their round 12 bye, the Lions go into the finals as one of the competition's form teams. They are No.1 on the form ladder in that period. A key reason for their run has been their work in the contest. In this period, the Lions have won the contested possession count by 14.2 per game, which is also ranked No.1. Brisbane is also one of only two teams to average more than 100 points in this time.

Carlton

With concerns over Brisbane's conversion, could the Blues make the Lions pay by being clinical? Carlton has scored from 48.2 per cent of its inside 50s, ranked second, and scored a goal 26.7 per cent of the time, which is the best in the League. The Blues also have a shot at goal accuracy of 53.5 per cent, which ranks third. If Carlton can repeat this, it will go a long way towards it earning an upset victory.

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ...

Brisbane

The Lions' goalkicking has again become a concern and Joe Daniher could be the man to shape the elimination final. Brisbane is ranked 15th for shot at goal accuracy in 2024 and Daniher has been among their worst culprits. Of Lions to have had more than 30 shots at goal this season, only three – Daniher (44.6 per cent), Kai Lohmann (45.8) and Charlie Cameron (46.8) – have a shot at goal accuracy percentage worse than 50 per cent. Daniher has enjoyed a fine season, kicking 50 goals, but Brisbane has kicked 30.49 in its past three games, and the 8.16 it managed against Greater Western Sydney in round 22 probably cost it a top-four spot. The Lions can't afford to let wayward goalkicking be the reason they let a shot at a flag slip away and Daniher could be the man to lead the way.

Joe Daniher rues a missed shot at goal during Brisbane's loss to Collingwood in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton

Much was made of his performances in last year's finals series and eyes will be on Blues spearhead Charlie Curnow again come Saturday night. In three finals in 2023, two-time Coleman medallist Curnow kicked just one goal in each game, and was held to a season-low eight disposals in the preliminary final loss to the Lions. Curnow has kicked 57 goals in 21 games this year, including four against Brisbane in Opening Round, and, on his return from an ankle injury, is set to have a major say in whether the Blues can keep their season alive.

Charlie Curnow during the round 19 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, July 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PREDICTION

While there is plenty of unpredictability about the Blues given they are set to regain several players, the Lions deserve favouritism given the way the second half of 2024 has panned out for both teams. Carlton has won just two of its past eight games and those victories came against bottom-three sides North Melbourne and West Coast. Brisbane's major issue has been its goalkicking, but the Lions have been one of the form sides of the competition to finish the season and should be good enough to progress. Brisbane by 15 points.