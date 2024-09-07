Sydney comes from the clouds to claim a six-point win over Greater Western Sydney in a thrilling qualifying final

Joel Amartey celebrates kicking a goal during the qualifying final between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at the SCG on September 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A JOEL Amartey goal with less than two minutes on the clock has completed a stunning comeback from Sydney as it trumped Greater Western Sydney by six points in an epic qualifying final on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing at every change, the minor premier looked destined for defeat before Isaac Heeney launched from the centre square to level the scores. Amartey then kicked the match-winner to claim the gritty 13.10 (88) to 12.10 (82) victory at the SCG.

John Longmire's men will host a preliminary final in a fortnight, while the Giants face a semi-final against the winner of the Brisbane and Carlton elimination final on Saturday night.

It is the first time the Swans have defeated their local rivals in September.

Learn More 04:48

The ever-reliable Heeney was the hero for Sydney, kicking three goals, collecting 30 disposals and clocking up seven clearances. He also took an absolute screamer that could have been a Virgin Australia Mark of the Year contender had not been in a final.

Defender Jake Lloyd (one goal, 32 touches), Chad Warner (27 disposals, seven clearances) and Errol Gulden (23, five) also came to life in the final term.

Tom Papley, playing his first match since sustaining a medial ankle ligament injury in round 19, booted two goals for the Swans.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:17 Full post-match, Qualifying FInal: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after the Qualifying FInal match against GWS

07:05 Full post-match, Qualifying Final: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after the Qualifying Final match against Sydney

07:13 Highlights: Sydney v GWS The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final

02:39 Heeney the hero in epic outing for the ages Isaac Heeney is made for the big stage with a phenomenal performance that included 30 disposals, three goals and a spectacular speccy

04:48 Last two mins: Swans pull off derby miracle to surge into prelim Watch the epic final moments as Sydney come from nowhere to sink GWS

01:00 ‘Out of this world’: Heeney astonishes again Isaac Heeney levels the score with an absolutely scintillating shot on the run to set up a grandstand finish

00:47 Crafty Cadman cashes in after calamity in defence Aaron Cadman brilliantly lands his third goal of the game after taking full advantage of a costly blunder by the Swans

00:42 Heeney hangs like never before in incredible speccy Isaac Heeney soars to the skies and floats on a cloud with this unbelievable mark

00:42 Heeney’s one-handed wizardry sparks magic Isaac Heeney somehow manages to reel in this superb mark with one hand before finishing truly to ignite the home crowd

01:10 Tensions explode on siren with Toby in thick of it Toby Greene and Tom Papley go head-to-head in a fiery clash before a massive scuffle breaks loose

00:46 Rowbottom finally gets SCG rocking with vital goal Sydney were crying out for a major to calm the early storm and James Rowbottom obliges with a neat snap

00:41 Hogan marks Coleman win with mega opener Jesse Hogan launches a stunning effort from distance to get the Giants off to a flying start

Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan had the Giants on-song early with two goals in the opening term, before a desperate James Rowbottom made it seven points the difference at the first change.

Learn More 00:46

After a quiet build-up to the match, tensions finally boiled over in an all-in melee when Giants skipper Toby Greene was too slow to give the ball over to Papley for an after-the-siren free kick on quarter-time.

Papley then hit the scoreboard in the second term, but the Giants broke out to a 21-point lead after kicking three unanswered goals.

Learn More 07:13

The popular Swans forward could come under fire after making contact with Giants head of football Jason McCartney at half-time.

Spurred on by a determined Heeney, Sydney began to regroup in the third term.

After claiming a spectacular mark on the back of Giants defender Jack Buckley, Heeney kicked his second of the match in a bid to lift his team.

Learn More 00:42

But another Hogan goal kept the Swans at bay.

The home side's woes continued when defender Tom McCartin dropped in on Lewis Melican as the latter attempted to mark the ball, with Aaron Cadman easily sweeping up the dropped Sherrin for his third goal as Sydney coach Longmire watched on in frustration.

Learn More 00:47

The Swans opened the final term with three successive goals, before Heeney levelled the scores.

Learn More 01:00

Hogan was sensational for the Giants, terrorising the Swans defenders all game to kick three goals and take eight marks.

Tom Green (32 disposals, 10 clearances) and Josh Kelly (27, six) did the heavy lifting through the middle for Greater Western Sydney, while young gun Cadman (three) was also electrifying up forward.

Jesse picks up where he left off

Recently crowned Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan wasted no time in asserting himself in the game. The reborn forward kicked the opening goal of the match with a long-range bomb from just outside the centre square, and followed up for the Giants' second goal with a brilliant crumbing kick from a pack in the goalsquare minutes later. Hogan's hot start was key to the Giants' early dominance, with the spearhead finishing with an equal game-high three goals.

Learn More 00:41

No love lost between local rivals

It's always a little spicy when these two sides meet, and this game was no different. Tensions were high throughout a fiery opening term and they finally spilled over on the quarter-time siren when Tom Papley earned a free kick after Toby Greene collected him high. Papley took his kick - which fell well short of the goals - before an all-in melee erupted between the sides, with Greene and Papley in the thick of it.

Learn More 01:10

Heeney hits new heights

Isaac Heeney hit new heights in more ways than one as he single-handedly tried to drag his side into the game. He's one-handed pluck and subsequent goal in the second term was special, but the fan-favourite followed that up with a grab that would rival the Goal of the Year finalists. But it wasn't just his high-flying antics that lifted the side, with Heeney key in the Swans' superb final-quarter comeback. The ball magnet finished with an equal game-high three goals along with 30 disposals (18 contested) and seven clearances.

Learn More 02:39

SYDNEY 1.4 4.5 7.6 13.10 (88)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.5 7.8 10.9 12.10 (82)

GOALS

Sydney: Heeney 3, Hayward 2, Papley 2, Amartey, Campbell, Lloyd, McDonald, Rampe, Rowbottom

Greater Western Sydney: Cadman 3, Hogan 3, Ward 2, Jones, Keeffe, McMullin, Peatling

BEST

Sydney: Heeney, Lloyd, Warner, Rowbottom, Papley, Cunningham

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Peatling, Hogan, Ward, Whitfield, Cadman

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Braeden Campbell (replaced Justin McInerney in the third quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O'Halloran (replaced Toby McMullin at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 43,189 at the SCG