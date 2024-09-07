Luke Parker celebrates with Braeden Campbell after Sydney's win over Greater Western Sydney in the qualifying final at the SCG on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAEDEN Campbell's super-sub effort at the SCG came after the death of his grandfather, while Joel Amartey and a "crook as a dog" Callum Mills were also on the cusp of missing the dramatic qualifying final against Greater Western Sydney.

SWANS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Swans coach John Longmire revealed the hidden stories of his side's stirring victory, with captain Mills pushing through a bout of gastro to get on the park against the Giants.

Amartey, who bobbed up with the match-winning goal after struggling to have any impact on the game, rolled his ankle on Thursday and Longmire explained he "didn't think he was going to play".

04:48

Last two mins: Swans pull off derby miracle to surge into prelim

Watch the epic final moments as Sydney come from nowhere to sink GWS

Campbell - who entered the fray in Saturday's third quarter as the Swans staged an almighty comeback to reel in a 28-point deficit to win by six points - had nine disposals, two tackles and a goal.

"He would have been in the 22, only he had a tough week," Longmire said.

MATCH REPORT
Big, big turnaround: Swans' late surge breaks Giants hearts

"He lost his grandad unfortunately on Thursday night, who he was really close with.

"He was really restricted in his training (on Tuesday), had a sore groin and was barely able to get through training ... so we were tossing up whether to play him."

07:13

Highlights: Sydney v GWS

The Swans and Giants clash in the first qualifying final

There were emotional scenes after the match as Campbell and sister Hannah, who works for the Swans as a trainer, were supported by teammates and Longmire on the field then in the rooms.

"To win some big 50-50 moments, be hard and clean after a pretty tough week - injury-wise and what was happening off the field - is a great credit to him," Longmire said.

FEATURE
Heeney's Herculean heroics could carry Swans to flag

"It should be a really proud moment for he and his family.

"They lost a loved one during the week.

"For them to be able to sit down as a family tonight and reflect on how BJ's grandfather impacted him and the family is a pretty special moment."

Mills singled out Campbell in his post-match address to the team on the field.

Longmire praised Amartey, who now has a fortnight to rest the ankle injury that restricted him in the clash with the Giants.

11:17

Full post-match, Qualifying FInal: Swans

Watch Sydney’s press conference after the Qualifying FInal match against GWS

"We probably thought he might have been missing," Longmire said.

"He was just doing some extra marking on Thursday and rolled his ankle.

"'Millsy' had gastro, was crook as a dog tonight.

"Those are the stories you don't know.

"I'm sure the opposition has the same stories. When teams are in this time of the year, every team in the finals series has those.

"Sometimes you have to find a way, get through it and just get the job done."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    AFL
  • 07:05

    Full post-match, Qualifying Final: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after the Qualifying Final match against Sydney

    AFL
    AFL
  • 02:39

    Heeney the hero in epic outing for the ages

    Isaac Heeney is made for the big stage with a phenomenal performance that included 30 disposals, three goals and a spectacular speccy

    AFL
    AFL
  • 01:00

    ‘Out of this world’: Heeney astonishes again

    Isaac Heeney levels the score with an absolutely scintillating shot on the run to set up a grandstand finish

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Ward’s wonder goal sends Giants berserk

    Callan Ward brushes off a Swan with strength and delivers a beautiful checkside to pull his side one step closer to a prelim

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Crafty Cadman cashes in after calamity in defence

    Aaron Cadman brilliantly lands his third goal of the game after taking full advantage of a costly blunder by the Swans

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Heeney hangs like never before in incredible speccy

    Isaac Heeney soars to the skies and floats on a cloud with this unbelievable mark

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Heeney’s one-handed wizardry sparks magic

    Isaac Heeney somehow manages to reel in this superb mark with one hand before finishing truly to ignite the home crowd

    AFL
  • 01:10

    Tensions explode on siren with Toby in thick of it

    Toby Greene and Tom Papley go head-to-head in a fiery clash before a massive scuffle breaks loose

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Rowbottom finally gets SCG rocking with vital goal

    Sydney were crying out for a major to calm the early storm and James Rowbottom obliges with a neat snap

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Hogan marks Coleman win with mega opener

    Jesse Hogan launches a stunning effort from distance to get the Giants off to a flying start

    AFL