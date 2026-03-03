A new timeslot for First Up with Kane Cornes, and fresh looks for two favourites are part of the AFL line-up of shows in 2026

Kane Cornes, Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey will all feature in the AFL's weekly slate of shows in 2026. Pictures: AFL Photos

KANE Cornes brings footy's sharpest analysis to Friday nights and you'll get even more of footy's best daily podcast, AFL Daily, as part of a refreshed line-up of shows on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live App throughout the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership season.

Fans will have even more ways to get the latest news with Footy Feed coming to you in a new-look vertical format from Monday to Thursday.

And all your regular favourites will be back for a new season with Access, Gettable, The Round Ahead, and The Round So Far returning to deliver your weekly footy fix this year.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL 2026 SCHEDULE

After a successful debut season of First Up, footy's most opinionated analyst Kane Cornes will bring his searing opinions to a new Friday night timeslot, coming to you after the drama of round's biggest games has been played out.

Kane will be joined by co-host Nat Edwards to deliver their first takes on the biggest issues of each round, including the latest news headlines and the hottest talking points.

AFLW All-Australian and expert commentator Kate McCarthy and newsbreaker Xander McGuire will be joined by rotating co-hosts Riley Beveridge and Joel Peterson on The Round So Far each Saturday night, with Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell to also feature throughout the season.

Kate McCarthy and Xander McGuire. Picture: AFL Photos

Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge return with fan-favourite Gettable each Wednesday, delivering the latest trade and draft updates as another massive year of player movement looms.

Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey will return on Gettable in 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd will bring you their trusted and incisive opinion and analysis on Access each Monday morning, with Josh Gabelich joining the team each week to provide the latest news updates before the week really gets started.

Chad Wingard, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards return in 2026 for our weekly preview show The Round Ahead, bringing you an entertaining look at every game of the upcoming round, ensuring fans have all the info they need ahead of a huge weekend of footy.

Josh Gabelich, Nat Edwards and Chad Wingard. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL Daily podcast is back for 2026 in a big way, featuring the entire AFL.com.au team. This season, you’ll get fresh episodes seven days a week starting from Sunday nights right after the last game of the round.

Bharat Sundaresan will join the team as a regular contributor to AFL Daily, bringing his take on footy's biggest talking points and shedding light on the latest from South Australia. He'll also write fortnightly columns to share his unique perspective on Australia's game and the fans who make it special.

And on non-game days – Monday to Wednesday – the AFL Daily team will be in the vodcast studio together so you can also choose to watch these afternoon episodes across our website, app or YouTube.

Footy Feed returns for 2026 from Monday to Thursday with a fresh format, coming to you in widescreen or vertical formats so you can get the latest news each day on the device that suits you wherever you are.

AFL shows and podcasts in 2026

MONDAY

Access

Every Monday morning with Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd – returning Monday, March 9

MONDAY-THURSDAY

Footy Feed

Join Nat Edwards and Joel Peterson every Monday to Thursday from 5pm

MONDAY-SUNDAY

AFL Daily podcast

A fresh drop every day of the week - including Sunday night right after the final game of the round - featuring the entire AFL.com.au team

WEDNESDAY

Gettable

Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge each Wednesday at 12pm – returning Wednesday, March 11

The Round Ahead

Join Nat Edwards, Chad Wingard and Josh Gabelich every Wednesday afternoon – returning Wednesday, March 4

FRIDAY

First Up with Kane Cornes

Every Friday night following the final siren of the round with Kane Cornes and Nat Edwards – returning on Friday, March 6

SATURDAY

The Round So Far

Join Kate McCarthy, Xander McGuire, Riley Beveridge, Joel Peterson and Tom Mitchell every Saturday night from Saturday, March 7