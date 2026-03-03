Jai Newcombe was attempting to overturn a one-match ban for rough conduct

Jai Newcombe at AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium on February 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is breathing a sigh of relief after co-captain Jai Newcombe's one-match ban was dismissed at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

The gun midfielder successfully challenged the suspension for rough conduct for a tackle on Western Bulldogs star Ed Richards during Friday night's AAMI Community Series clash.

Richards had one arm pinned by Newcombe but wasn't seriously hurt in the incident, getting up to take his kick and playing out the rest of the game.

The Hawk's actions were graded by Match Review Officer Michael Christian as careless, medium impact and high contact, but the Tribunal instead downgraded it to low impact and a fine.

It means Newcombe is free to play in Saturday's Opening Round clash with Greater Western Sydney in a boost for the Hawks, who are already missing Will Day (shoulder) and Cam Mackenzie (concussion) from their midfield.

