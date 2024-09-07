Toby Bedford was "touch and go" for Saturday's qualifying final, but Adam Kingsley expects the tagger to be available for next week's semi-final

Toby Bedford in action at GWS training on September 3, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney expects Toby Bedford to return for its semi-final clash with Brisbane or Carlton after Sydney's star-studded midfield got off the leash late to help snatch a six-point victory at the SCG.

The Giants clamped down on Swans onballer Chad Warner and winger Errol Gulden and led by 21 points at the final change, despite star Swan Isaac Heeney putting on a midfield masterclass across four quarters to keep the hosts in the game.

But the Giants badly missed lockdown midfielder Bedford as the Swans surged in the final term, with Warner gathering 13 of his 27 disposals in the final quarter, Gulden 11 of his 23 touches, and Heeney booting his third goal of the match to level the scores in the 29th minute.

Learn More 04:48

Bedford had failed to get up for the qualifying final between the cross-town rivals due to a calf issue that also forced the 24-year-old out of the final-round showdown with the Western Bulldogs.

"I'd expect him to be back next week. He was really close (to playing against the Swans), he was touch and go," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

SWANS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

"He got through main training last week, he trained for the most part. He did a really big session this morning, he looks fine, so I'd expect to have him."

The Giants led from the fourth minute of the first term until Swans key forward Joel Amartey dribbled a kick through for a goal with less than three minutes remaining to reclaim the lead.

Learn More 07:13

The visitors' advantage had been built on intense pressure around the contest and blocking up the corridor to slow down the Swans' transitions from defence.

Tom Green (32 disposals, 10 clearances), Josh Kelly (25, six) and Finn Callaghan (25) had also ensured the Giants held sway 35-29 in clearances and 161-141 in contested possessions to the final change, before the Swans all but evened up those areas as their midfield took control in the last term.

"They've got an All-Australian midfield. Whether you tag them all, or whether you tag one, or what you do is obviously a discussion point through the week for us and every club I suspect," Kingsley said.

"We got Gulden done for three quarters. I thought we were reasonable on Heeney, he probably had a pretty big second half. I thought we were reasonable on Warner for three quarters, then he had a big last quarter.

"They'd be very happy that their best players stood up when the time came and ours didn't."

Learn More 07:05

Former No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman impressed in his first final with three goals, while Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan also booted three majors as the Giants built their lead.

Cadman remained a threat even as the Giants launched one last attack in the final minute, while Darcy Jones added a spark and Toby McMullin was important in their finals debuts.

"They're still building, they're still getting a feel for what the game is, let alone what finals footy is," Kingsley said.

"Every finals game you can play, whether it's in a legitimate final or a home and away game against a really good team, is very important.

"Tonight, the pressure was on, both teams were fierce at the contest and I'm sure our guys would have taken a lot of confidence out of it the way they performed, albeit we didn't get the result."