The teams are in for Thursday night's qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong

Charlie Dixon, Sam De Koning, Zak Butters. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has resisted the temptation to recall Sam De Koning for Thursday night's qualifying final against Port Adelaide, while the Power have named Charlie Dixon ahead of Todd Marshall for the clash at Adelaide Oval.

The versatile De Koning had been sidelined for a month due to a knee injury but played in the VFL last weekend with a view to him returning to the senior side this week.

But he's been left out, with the Cats unchanged from the side that beat West Coast in round 24. De Koning has been named as an emergency for the Cats along with Gary Rohan and Oisin Mullin.

Star midfielder Zak Butters has been named for Port despite some minor concerns this week due to an eye injury.

Dixon has been recalled but there is no room in the forward line for Marshall, while Quinton Narkle has also been included to face his former club.

Kane Farrell drops out of the side that beat Fremantle in round 24 due to a season-ending hamstring injury, while Dante Visentini has been omitted.

Josh Sinn has not been included despite being touted as a potential replacement for Farrell in defence. Sinn, Visentini and Marshall have been named as emergencies.

The winner of the Thursday night clash will host a preliminary final in two weeks, while the loser will play the winner of Friday night's elimination final between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn.

Teams for the remaining three finals this weekend will be named on Thursday night at 6.20pm AEST.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Dixon, Q.Narkle

Out: K.Farrell (hamstring), D.Visentini (omitted)

R24 sub: Francis Evans

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R24 sub: Jed Bews