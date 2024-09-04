Carlton has appointed Sydney's high-performance manager Rob Inness to replace the outgoing Andrew Russell

Andrew Russell with Carlton players at a training camp in February, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has appointed Sydney fitness guru Rob Inness as its new high-performance boss, replacing the retiring Andrew Russell at Ikon Park.

The highly respected Inness has spent the last four seasons working with the Swans, having previously held a role as Richmond's strength and conditioning coach during the side's triple-premiership era between 2017 and 2020.

The Blues had been on the lookout for a new head of high-performance since Russell announced he would depart the club at season's end a month ago.

Carlton fitness coach Andrew Russell looks on during a training session at Ikon Park in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton has endured a torrid run on the injury front, with coach Michael Voss forced to pick his 26-man squads from just 28 available players for the final fortnight of the season.

Earlier this year, the Blues had over a third of their preliminary final team from last year sidelined through injury.

Carlton's injury list is currently 17-strong ahead of Saturday night's elimination final against Brisbane, though the Blues are hopeful Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Mitch McGovern, Adam Cerra, Tom De Koning, Zac Williams and Jack Martin will all pass fitness tests to play later this week.