Cam Mackenzie in action during Hawthorn's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN midfielder Cam Mackenzie has been ruled out of Friday night's elimination final after injury his hamstring at training on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old left the track late at Waverley Park and underwent scans in Box Hill, which have revealed a low-grade hamstring strain.

Mackenzie will miss the clash against the Western Bulldogs, meaning Sam Mitchell will need to make at least one forced change to the side that beat North Melbourne by 124 points in round 24.

If the Hawks progress to a semi-final, Mackenzie could be available to return against the loser of Thursday night's qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval.

The 2022 pick No.7 has played 20 games in 2024 after playing 14 in his debut season last year.

Changkuoth Jiath proved his fitness in Box Hill's elimination final loss to Williamstown last Saturday, putting his hand up for a recall.

The 25-year-old missed the final three games of the home and away season but is now available for selection.

Changkuoth Jiath in action during Hawthorn's training session at Waverley Park on September 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Ward will also come under consideration for selection after struggling for regular senior opportunities in the second half of the season.

The 2021 pick No.7 played the first six games of 2024 before being dropped back to Box Hill.

He has played only four senior games since then, but starred on the weekend in the VFL with 26 touches against the Williamstown.

Finn Maginness replaced Will Day in round 24 and should hold his spot after the South Australian was ruled out over the weekend due the collarbone injury he sustained against Richmond.