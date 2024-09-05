Harley Reid and Nick Daicos. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD players make up four of the six finalists for Mark and Goal of the Year, with the winners to be announced later this month.

Magpies pair Jamie Elliott and Bobby Hill have been nominated for the Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year for their spectacular grabs against Essendon and North Melbourne respectively, while Kangaroos young gun Zane Duursma has also been nominated for his mark against Richmond in round 21.

01:19

Mark of the Year Finalists

Vote now on your favourite Mark of the Year finalist from the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Nick Daicos has been nominated twice for NAB AFL Goal of the Year, once for his goal against Gold Coast in round 16 and again for his goal against Brisbane in round 23.

The other nominee is West Coast young gun Harley Reid for his brilliant centre clearance and goal against Melbourne in round 10.

01:53

Goal of the Year Finalists

Vote now on your favourite Goal of the Year finalist from the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The overall winner is determined by a combination of votes from the All-Australian panel and the public.

Fans can vote here for Mark of the Year and here for Goal of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the 2024 Brownlow Medal on Monday, September 23.

The Mark of the Year winner will receive $50,000 and two million Velocity Points, thanks to Virgin, while the Goal of the Year winner will receive $50,000 and NAB will donate a further $10,000 to the winning players' junior footy club.

Fans who vote are in with a chance to win $5000 thanks to the respective sponsor.

Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year finalists, 2024

First finalist: Jamie Elliott (Collingwood) in Round Seven

00:48

Elliott’s extraordinary MOTY contender brings house down

Jamie Elliott stuns the MCG with an enormous speccy over Ben McKay to put his hand up for Mark of the Year

Second finalist: Bobby Hill (Collingwood) in Round 14

00:34

Spectacular Bobby hits the roof in massive MOTY contender

Bobby Hill gets unbelievably high to take an outrageous contender for Mark of the Year

Third finalist: Zane Duursma (North Melbourne) in Round 21

00:47

Duursma hits Marvel roof in unbelievable MOTY contender

Zane Duursma puts his hand up for Mark of the Year with an absolute mammoth speccy on the wing

NAB AFL Goal of the Year finalists, 2024

First finalist: Harley Reid (West Coast Eagles) in Round 10
Community football club: Tongala Junior Football Club

00:47

Reid burns off Petracca, kicks Goal of the Year contender

Harley Reid burns off Christian Petracca from the centre bounce before slotting a remarkable goal on the run

Second finalist: Nick Daicos (Collingwood) in Round 16
Community football club: Balwyn Greythorn Junior Football Club

00:51

Daicos gets it three times in stunning goal

Nick Daicos gets involved three times in one play before kicking a thrilling goal

Third finalist: Nick Daicos (Collingwood) in Round 23
Community football club: Balwyn Greythorn Junior Football Club

00:56

Dazzling Daicos runs the 'G with one for the ages

Nick Daicos dashes away from Lachie Neale and slots a magnificent running finish to lift the Magpie Army

 