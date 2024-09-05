The teams are in for the finals on Friday and Saturday

Charlie Curnow, Taylor Adams and Toby Bedford. Pictures: AFL Photos

HARRY McKay, Tom De Koning and Mitch McGovern are among six huge Carlton inclusions, but there's no Charlie Curnow for the trip north to face Brisbane in Saturday night's elimination final at the Gabba.

Toby Bedford (calf) has failed to get up for Greater Western Sydney, who has retained Lachie Keeffe as a back-up ruck option despite Jake Riccardi being available, while Sydney has omitted Taylor Adams.

In other selection news, James Harmes has been included for the Western Bulldogs, Josh Ward is back for Hawthorn, and Brisbane has regained Jack Payne.

Changkuoth Jiath has missed out on a recall into the settled Hawks' side, despite returning from a calf issue via the VFL last weekend.

The Blues have been the major talking point since round 24, and of the eight potential players to come back from injury, just Curnow (ankle) and Jack Martin (hamstring) failed to make the cut.

Alongside McKay, De Koning and McGovern, Michael Voss has also named Adam Cerra and Zac Williams along with Sam Docherty, as flagged earlier in the week.

They will face a Lions team that has named Payne, back after a run in the VFL following seven weeks out with a foot problem, and Brandon Starcevich (hamstring awareness).

With Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney and Justin McInerney all back, Adams has been squeezed out of the Sydney Derby for the Swans.

Brent Daniels is back for the Giants after being a late withdrawal in the final round with a back complaint.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Harmes

Out: A.Jones (omitted)

R24 sub: Arthur Jones

HAWTHORN

In: J.Ward

Out: C.Mackenzie (hamstring)

R24 sub: Luke Breust

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin, T.Papley, I.Heeney, J.McInerney

Out: A.Francis (injured), C.Cleary (omitted), R.Fox (omitted), T.Adams (omitted)

R24 sub: Robbie Fox

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: B.Daniels, L.Ash, I.Cumming

Out: H.Thomas (omitted), C.Brown (omitted), N.Haynes (omitted)

R24 sub: Callum Brown

Brisbane v Carlton at the Gabba , 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, B.Starcevich

Out: D.Joyce (omitted), H.Sharp (omitted)

R24 sub: Harry Sharp

CARLTON

In: S.Docherty, M.McGovern, H.McKay, Z.Williams, T.De Koning, A.Cerra

Out: A.Cincotta (omitted), M.Owies (suspension), J.Carroll (omitted), A.Moir (omitted), J.Binns (omitted), C.Lord (omitted)

R24 sub: Ashton Moir