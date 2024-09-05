The Bulldogs are set to make a surprise selection call for their elimination final against the Hawks

James Harmes in action at Western Bulldogs training on August 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have produced a selection surprise by recalling midfield recruit James Harmes for Friday night's elimination final against Hawthorn at the MCG.

Harmes has experienced an interrupted first season at the Whitten Oval since moving from Melbourne in exchange for a future third-round pick last October.

The 28-year-old hasn't played senior football since being substituted out of the round 12 win over Collingwood after straining his hamstring in the first quarter.

But after a dominant display in Footscray's qualifying final win over Brisbane last Saturday, Harmes is understood to have been picked by Luke Beveridge.

The 2021 premiership player amassed 37 disposals, nine clearances and laid eight tackles at the Whitten Oval after finishing with 26 touches and a goal against Sydney a fortnight earlier.

Harmes won a round one spot after a strong finish to the pre-season but then copped a one-game suspension for headbutting former teammate Steven May in his first game for the club.

The Victorian then had to earn a spot via the VFL and was picked again in round six, holding his spot for seven weeks before straining his hamstring at the end of May.

Harmes then re-injured the hamstring in his return game for Footscray and missed another six weeks.

The Bulldogs have decent finals experience compared to Hawthorn, with Harmes a proven finals performer, not just in the premiership year but also 2018 and 2022.

All-Australian midfielder Adam Treloar is expected to face Sam Mitchell's side after dealing with calf tightness in the win over Greater Western Sydney on the final Sunday of the home and away season.

Arthur Jones replaced Rhylee West for the game in Ballarat and both played in the VFL on the weekend to press their case for a spot in the elimination final.