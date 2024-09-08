IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Looking at the Swans' heroes - Warner, Campbell and especially Heeney
- Heartbreak for GWS, whose key defenders deserve special praise
- Hok-ball momentum rolls on and the young guns are not overawed
- Heat to come on Michael Voss next year, while Bevo was an intriguing listen post game
