Ken Hinkley looks on during Port Adelaide's qualifying final against Geelong on September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- History suggests there's hope for Port Adelaide against Hawthorn

- Will Ken Hinkley survive if the Power go out in straight sets again?

- Bailey Smith requests trade out of the Western Bulldogs

- How will the external review roll out at Melbourne?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.