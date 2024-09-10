Sam Frost ahead of Hawthorn's game against GWS against R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Quad Season
Jack Payne Knee Test
Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

Payne did a light session on Tuesday, running with a large brace on his injured knee. He'll be expected to do a lot more at Thursday's main session and the club is still hopeful the key defender will be available to play GWS. McCarthy and Doedee, who are four and five months respectively into rehab from ruptured ACLs, were also jogging on Tuesday. – Michael Whiting

Toby Conway Foot Season
Mitch Edwards Back Season
Mark O’Connor Wrist Season
Gary Rohan Concussion/head TBC
Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

It's bad news for O'Connor, whose finals campaign is done after undergoing surgery on a ligament injury in his wrist, while Rohan's season is in serious doubt after he had surgery on a fractured skull sustained against Southport in the VFL. Star defender Tom Stewart is expected to play in the preliminary final on Saturday week, though, after recovering from illness that forced him out of the qualifying final win over Port Adelaide. Cam Guthrie (Achilles) and Tom Hawkins (foot) both made successful comebacks from their respective long-term injuries via the VFL and will give the Cats' match committee something to think about ahead of the prelim. - Michael Rogers

Wade Derksen Toe Season
Josh Fahey Foot 2-3 weeks
Phoenix Gothard Calf TBC
Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season
Braydon Preuss  Back Season
Harry Rowston Back Season
Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have made Toby Bedford (calf) available for Saturday night's semi-final against the Lions, though he'll be a selection decision. Derksen had surgery this week and will miss the rest of the season.. – Riley Beveridge

Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Will Day Collarbone TBC
Sam Frost Foot Season
Mitch Lewis Knee Season
Cam Mackenzie Hamstring 1 week
Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

Frost will miss the rest of the season after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during last Friday night's elimination final win. Day has been ruled out again with the collarbone injury he sustained in round 23, while Mackenzie will miss a second week after straining his hamstring at training last Wednesday. – Josh Gabelich

Kane Farrell Hamstring Season
Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season
Dan Houston Suspension Season
Hugh Jackson Knee Season
Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season
Trent McKenzie Quad Season
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

Zak Butters has been cleared to face Hawthorn in Friday night's semi-final after training strongly on Tuesday. The star midfielder suffered bruised ribs in last Thursday night's loss to Geelong. – Michael Whiting

Jack Buller Back Season
Will Edwards Leg Season
Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC
Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

Sydney's injury list is as short as you could want it to be in September and it has an extra week to recover from a bruising encounter against GWS. Joel Amartey almost missed the Giants clash after rolling his ankle at training while Braeden Campbell had a groin issue, so both will need to be managed over the next fortnight. Small forward Sam Wicks is available again for the preliminary final after serving a suspension. - Martin Smith