Check out the injury updates from the eight finalists.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Season
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: September 10, 2024
Early prognosis
Payne did a light session on Tuesday, running with a large brace on his injured knee. He'll be expected to do a lot more at Thursday's main session and the club is still hopeful the key defender will be available to play GWS. McCarthy and Doedee, who are four and five months respectively into rehab from ruptured ACLs, were also jogging on Tuesday. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|Season
|Mark O’Connor
|Wrist
|Season
|Gary Rohan
|Concussion/head
|TBC
|Updated: September 10, 2024
Early prognosis
It's bad news for O'Connor, whose finals campaign is done after undergoing surgery on a ligament injury in his wrist, while Rohan's season is in serious doubt after he had surgery on a fractured skull sustained against Southport in the VFL. Star defender Tom Stewart is expected to play in the preliminary final on Saturday week, though, after recovering from illness that forced him out of the qualifying final win over Port Adelaide. Cam Guthrie (Achilles) and Tom Hawkins (foot) both made successful comebacks from their respective long-term injuries via the VFL and will give the Cats' match committee something to think about ahead of the prelim. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Wade Derksen
|Toe
|Season
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Phoenix Gothard
|Calf
|TBC
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Season
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Season
|Updated: September 10, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants have made Toby Bedford (calf) available for Saturday night's semi-final against the Lions, though he'll be a selection decision. Derksen had surgery this week and will miss the rest of the season.. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bennetts
|Shoulder
|Season
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Will Day
|Collarbone
|TBC
|Sam Frost
|Foot
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|Cam Mackenzie
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: September 10, 2024
Early prognosis
Frost will miss the rest of the season after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during last Friday night's elimination final win. Day has been ruled out again with the collarbone injury he sustained in round 23, while Mackenzie will miss a second week after straining his hamstring at training last Wednesday. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kane Farrell
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Spleen
|Season
|Dan Houston
|Suspension
|Season
|Hugh Jackson
|Knee
|Season
|Kyle Marshall
|Shoulder
|Season
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 10, 2024
Early prognosis
Zak Butters has been cleared to face Hawthorn in Friday night's semi-final after training strongly on Tuesday. The star midfielder suffered bruised ribs in last Thursday night's loss to Geelong. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Season
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: September 10, 2024
Early prognosis
Sydney's injury list is as short as you could want it to be in September and it has an extra week to recover from a bruising encounter against GWS. Joel Amartey almost missed the Giants clash after rolling his ankle at training while Braeden Campbell had a groin issue, so both will need to be managed over the next fortnight. Small forward Sam Wicks is available again for the preliminary final after serving a suspension. - Martin Smith