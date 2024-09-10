Sam Frost ahead of Hawthorn's game against GWS against R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from the eight finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Quad Season Jack Payne Knee Test Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

Payne did a light session on Tuesday, running with a large brace on his injured knee. He'll be expected to do a lot more at Thursday's main session and the club is still hopeful the key defender will be available to play GWS. McCarthy and Doedee, who are four and five months respectively into rehab from ruptured ACLs, were also jogging on Tuesday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot Season Mitch Edwards Back Season Mark O’Connor Wrist Season Gary Rohan Concussion/head TBC Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

It's bad news for O'Connor, whose finals campaign is done after undergoing surgery on a ligament injury in his wrist, while Rohan's season is in serious doubt after he had surgery on a fractured skull sustained against Southport in the VFL. Star defender Tom Stewart is expected to play in the preliminary final on Saturday week, though, after recovering from illness that forced him out of the qualifying final win over Port Adelaide. Cam Guthrie (Achilles) and Tom Hawkins (foot) both made successful comebacks from their respective long-term injuries via the VFL and will give the Cats' match committee something to think about ahead of the prelim. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Wade Derksen Toe Season Josh Fahey Foot 2-3 weeks Phoenix Gothard Calf TBC Cooper Hamilton Ankle Season Braydon Preuss Back Season Harry Rowston Back Season Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have made Toby Bedford (calf) available for Saturday night's semi-final against the Lions, though he'll be a selection decision. Derksen had surgery this week and will miss the rest of the season.. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Shoulder Season James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Will Day Collarbone TBC Sam Frost Foot Season Mitch Lewis Knee Season Cam Mackenzie Hamstring 1 week Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

Frost will miss the rest of the season after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during last Friday night's elimination final win. Day has been ruled out again with the collarbone injury he sustained in round 23, while Mackenzie will miss a second week after straining his hamstring at training last Wednesday. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kane Farrell Hamstring Season Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season Dan Houston Suspension Season Hugh Jackson Knee Season Kyle Marshall Shoulder Season Trent McKenzie Quad Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

Zak Butters has been cleared to face Hawthorn in Friday night's semi-final after training strongly on Tuesday. The star midfielder suffered bruised ribs in last Thursday night's loss to Geelong. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Will Edwards Leg Season Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC Updated: September 10, 2024

Early prognosis

Sydney's injury list is as short as you could want it to be in September and it has an extra week to recover from a bruising encounter against GWS. Joel Amartey almost missed the Giants clash after rolling his ankle at training while Braeden Campbell had a groin issue, so both will need to be managed over the next fortnight. Small forward Sam Wicks is available again for the preliminary final after serving a suspension. - Martin Smith