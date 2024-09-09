HAWTHORN'S fast start to the NAB AFLW season has seen the Hawks make a charge in the race for the $1 million prize on offer for the McClelland Trophy as Sydney holds onto top spot.
The Hawks have recorded impressive wins over Carlton and Collingwood to begin their AFLW season, while their men's side – which finished seventh on the ladder – has reached a semi-final.
With AFLW wins earning eight points, the Hawks have jumped into second in the race for the McClelland Trophy, which is presented to the club that accumulates the most points across the men's and women's home and away seasons.
Hawthorn (72 points) is behind the Swans (76), with Sydney holding a 1-1 record in the AFLW.
The Swans are set to be challenged for the rest of their 2024 campaign as they will be without star Chloe Molloy, who will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.
Port Adelaide (72) sits third ahead of Greater Western Sydney (68), Brisbane (66) and Geelong (64).
St Kilda has also made a 2-0 start to the AFLW season and has jumped into eighth overall.
Melbourne claimed the revamped McClelland Trophy last year as the Champion Club across the AFL and AFLW competitions.
McClelland Trophy
|
|
CLUB
|
PTS
|
AFLW
|
AFL
|
%
|
1
|
Sydney
|
76
|
8
|
68
|
125.6%
|
2
|
Hawthorn
|
72
|
16
|
56
|
122.7%
|
3
|
Port Adelaide
|
72
|
8
|
64
|
115.8%
|
4
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
68
|
8
|
60
|
111.6%
|
5
|
Brisbane
|
66
|
8
|
58
|
119.4%
|
6
|
Geelong
|
64
|
4
|
60
|
111.7%
|
7
|
Carlton
|
60
|
8
|
52
|
107.9%
|
8
|
St Kilda
|
60
|
16
|
44
|
103.3%
|
9
|
Fremantle
|
58
|
8
|
50
|
112.1%
|
10
|
Western Bulldogs
|
56
|
0
|
56
|
117.9%
|
11
|
Essendon
|
54
|
8
|
46
|
92.5%
|
12
|
Collingwood
|
52
|
0
|
52
|
99.3%
|
13
|
Melbourne
|
52
|
8
|
44
|
97.7%
|
14
|
Adelaide Crows
|
50
|
16
|
34
|
101.5%
|
15
|
Gold Coast
|
44
|
0
|
44
|
96.4%
|
16
|
West Coast
|
28
|
8
|
20
|
68.6%
|
17
|
North Melbourne
|
24
|
12
|
12
|
66.1%
|
18
|
Richmond
|
16
|
8
|
8
|
65.1%