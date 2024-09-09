Mikayla Williamson celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Collingwood in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN'S fast start to the NAB AFLW season has seen the Hawks make a charge in the race for the $1 million prize on offer for the McClelland Trophy as Sydney holds onto top spot.

The Hawks have recorded impressive wins over Carlton and Collingwood to begin their AFLW season, while their men's side – which finished seventh on the ladder – has reached a semi-final.

With AFLW wins earning eight points, the Hawks have jumped into second in the race for the McClelland Trophy, which is presented to the club that accumulates the most points across the men's and women's home and away seasons.

Hawthorn (72 points) is behind the Swans (76), with Sydney holding a 1-1 record in the AFLW.

The Swans are set to be challenged for the rest of their 2024 campaign as they will be without star Chloe Molloy, who will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Port Adelaide (72) sits third ahead of Greater Western Sydney (68), Brisbane (66) and Geelong (64). 

St Kilda has also made a 2-0 start to the AFLW season and has jumped into eighth overall.

Melbourne claimed the revamped McClelland Trophy last year as the Champion Club across the AFL and AFLW competitions.

McClelland Trophy

 

CLUB

PTS

AFLW
PTS

AFL
PTS

%

1

Sydney

76

8

68

125.6%

2

Hawthorn

72

16

56

122.7%

3

Port Adelaide

72

8

64

115.8%

4

Greater Western Sydney

68

8

60

111.6%

5

Brisbane

66

8

58

119.4%

6

Geelong

64

4

60

111.7%

7

Carlton

60

8

52

107.9%

8

St Kilda

60

16

44

103.3%

9

Fremantle

58

8

50

112.1%

10

Western Bulldogs

56

0

56

117.9%

11

Essendon

54

8

46

92.5%

12

Collingwood

52

0

52

99.3%

13

Melbourne

52

8

44

97.7%

14

Adelaide Crows

50

16

34

101.5%

15

Gold Coast

44

0

44

96.4%

16

West Coast

28

8

20

68.6%

17

North Melbourne

24

12

12

66.1%

18

Richmond

16

8

8

65.1%