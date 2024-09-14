You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

It is preliminary final weekend and the action could not get any hotter as four of the top five teams battle it out for a place in the VFL Grand Final. First up it's Werribee v Brisbane at Avalon Airport Oval in a repeat of last year's prelim. This will be the third consecutive preliminary final for the Lions, who are looking to atone for losses to Werribee and Casey over the past two seasons. That game will be followed by Footscray hosting Southport at Whitten Oval. The winners will advance to the decider, which will be played on Sunday, September 22.

Who will earn the right to take on Norwood in the SANFL Grand Final? That will be determined on Sunday when Central District faces Glenelg in a huge preliminary final battle at Adelaide Oval. The Tigers will be keen to continue their momentum after a pressure-packed win over Sturt in a semi-final, while the Bulldogs are fresh after a week off.

A massive preliminary final clash awaits on Sunday when Swan Districts meets Peel Thunder for the right to face East Perth in the Grand Final. Peel kept its season alive with a thrilling one-point win over Claremont in their semi-final last weekend, while Swans were no match for the Royals.

Smithy's VFL fixture, Preliminary finals

Saturday, September 14

Werribee v Brisbane, Avalon Airport Oval, 11am AEST

Footscray v Southport, Whitten Oval, 2pm AEST

SANFL fixture, Preliminary finals

Sunday, September 15

Central District v Glenelg, Adelaide Oval, 3.15pm ACST

WAFL fixture, Preliminary finals

Sunday, September 15

Swan Districts v Peel Thunder, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST