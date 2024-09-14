The AFL has confirmed the fixture for week three of the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series

The preliminary finals are set in the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series.

SYDNEY will host Port Adelaide on Friday night for a spot in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final before Geelong plays Brisbane in a twilight time slot on Saturday.

The AFL has confirmed the fixture for week three of the finals, with the Swans to play the Power at the SCG at 7.40pm AEST on Friday night.

The Cats will then host the Lions from 5.15pm AEST on Saturday at the MCG.

The earlier start in Melbourne means, should the Lions win, they will be able to fly home on Saturday night instead of Sunday morning, aiding their preparation for the Toyota AFL Grand Final the following Saturday.

Tickets for both matches will go on sale on Monday, with further on-sale information to be released on Sunday.

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20



First preliminary final

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21



Second preliminary final

Geelong v Brisbane at the MCG, 5.15pm AEST