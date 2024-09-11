For the first time since 2005 the Sandover Medal has been shared by two players

Sandover Medal winners Nik Rokahr (L) and Callan England (R) with Ian Sandover. Picture: Mike Farnell, WAFL

For the first time since 2005 the Sandover Medal has been shared by two players with Nik Rokahr from Swan Districts and Claremont's Callan England claiming the highest individual award in the WAFL.

Rokahr and England finished with 19 votes, the lowest winning tally in a full season using the 3-2-1 voting system since 1984.

Rokahr polled in eight matches, including four best on grounds, while England registered votes in nine games, producing maximum votes in three games.

The Claremont midfielder, who attracted his first votes in Round 6, claimed three votes in the final match of the home and away season against Subiaco to finish on 19 votes, while Rokahr failed to attract a vote as Swans beat Perth in Round 21.

Only three votes separated eight players at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the night.

East Perth's Mitch Crowden finished third with 18 votes, having polled maximum votes in Rounds 18, 19 and 21.

29-year-old Rokahr joined the black and whites this year from South Australian club Norwood where he was part of a SANFL Premiership in 2022.

Rokahr also finished runner-up in the Magarey Medal last year.

England joins teammates Jye Bolton and Bailey Rogers as a Sandover Medallist.

The 25-year-old has played more than 100 matches for the Tigers after starting with the Colts in 2016-2017.

He was also taken by the West Coast Eagles in the 2017 Rookie Draft.

It was a night of celebration for WA Football, with the Sandover Medal vote count and the WA Football Hall of Fame inductions held on the same evening.

East Fremantle dual premiership player Tony Buhagiar; Fremantle Life Member and Claremont premiership player Dale Kickett; South Fremantle Life Member and Simpson Medallist Stan Magro; and four-time All-Australian, Fremantle's Aaron Sandilands were all inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The West Australian Football Commission inducted 18 deceased pre-1945 players, an umpire and a media representative to coincide with the 20th Anniversary of the WA Football Hall of Fame.

The posthumous induction of these 18 players, an umpire and a media representative were inspired by the need to acknowledge the foundational role they played shaping Western Australian football. This initiative not only recognises their individual excellence but also honour the era of football that laid the groundwork for the modern game.

Former West Coast Eagles CEO, Trevor Nisbett was honoured with the WAFC Life Membership, WA Football's highest accolade.

In other awards presented during the night, Claremont midfielder Menno Inverarity claimed the Prendergast Medal for the WAFL Reserves Fairest and Best player, while the Colts Fairest and Best Jack Clarke Medal won by East Fremantle's Declan Pauline.

West Perth's Tyler Keitel was the League's leading goal kicker for the second consecutive year, claiming the 2024 Bernie Naylor Medal with 56 goals for the season.

Ross McQueen was awarded the JJ Leonard Medal as Coach of the Year, after leading East Perth to their first Grand Final appearance in 10 years.

Trent McPhee was named the Best WAFL Field Umpire in season 2024, winning the Montgomery Medal.

2024 SANDOVER MEDAL LEADERBOARD

19 – Nik Rokahr (Swan Districts)

19 – Callan England (Claremont)

18 – Mitchell Crowden (East Perth)

17 – Matthew Parker (South Fremantle)

17 – Haiden Schloithe (South Fremantle)

17 – Oliver Eastland (Claremont)

16 – Neil Erasmus (Peel Thunder)

16 – Jye Chalcraft (Swan Districts)

15 – Jesse Turner (Swan Districts)

15 – Angus Schumacher (East Perth)

2024 WA FOOTBALL AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

Bernie Naylor Medal – WAFL Leading Goalkicker

Tyler Keitel (West Perth)

Prendergast Medal – WAFL Reserves Fairest & Best

Menno Inverarity (Claremont)

Jack Clarke Medal – Colts Fairest & Best

Declan Pauline (East Fremantle)

JJ Leonard Medal – Coach of the Year (selected from AFL/WAFL/WAFLW Clubs)

Ross McQueen (East Perth)

Montgomery Medal – Best WAFL Field Umpire

Trent McPhee

Rodriguez Shield – Champion Club (most H&A games won in all grades – League, Reserves, Colts and WAFLW and Rogers Cup)

Claremont Football Club

WAFC Life Member

Trevor Nisbett

WA Football Hall of Fame

Tony Buhagiar

Dale Kickett

Stan Magro

Aaron Sandilands

Hall of Fame Commemorative Recognition 1885-1945

J.S (Johnny) Campbell

L.J (Lou) Daily

Albert Gook

W.K (Paddy) Hebbard

A.H.J.C (Dolph) Heinricks

Cyril Hoft

George Keep

Jack Leckie

Herb Loel

Norman (Snowy) McIintosh

Lambert (Lam) Ogborne

Doug Oliphant

J.B (Jim) Reid

Harry Sherlock

Walter (Poet) Smith

C.H (Charlie) Tyson Snr

G.S (Tony) Tyson

Albert (Nails) Western

Charlie Ammon

Frank O'Connor