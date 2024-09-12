The teams are in for the finals on Friday and Saturday

Todd Marshall, Jack Payne, Toby Bedford. Pictures: AFL Photos

TODD Marshall is back after playing just one game in eight weeks as Port Adelaide has made two changes for Friday night's semi-final against Hawthorn.

Jack Payne has been named in Brisbane's team to face Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night after overcoming a knee injury, with the Giants regaining Toby Bedford.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Alongside Marshall is Josh Sinn, in to play just his ninth career game after Ryan Burton (calf) added to the backline woes that have already claimed Dan Houston (suspension) and Kane Farrell (hamstring).

Charlie Dixon has held his spot alongside Marshall and Mitch Georgiades, preparing to face a Hawks defence that has named Jai Serong in place of the injured Sam Frost.

Power star Zak Butters has been named despite concerns over a rib injury.

It's good news for the Lions, with Payne progressing well after being subbed out at half-time in the elimination final with a left knee problem.

Learn More 06:47

He trained with a big brace on Tuesday and moved much more freely at Brisbane's main session on Thursday.

Darragh Joyce has been named as an emergency.

For the Giants, Bedford returns after missing the past two matches.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Sinn, T.Marshall

Out: R.Burton (calf), J.McEntee (omitted)

QF sub: Quinton Narkle

HAWTHORN

In: J.Serong

Out: S.Frost (foot)

EF sub: Luke Breust

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Engie Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Bedford

Out: T.McMullin (omitted)

QF sub: Xavier O'Halloran

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

EF sub: Conor McKenna