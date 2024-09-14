Midfielder wins North Melbourne best and fairest after first full season, pipping Tristan Xerri and Harry Sheezel

Luke Davies-Uniacke celebrates during the round 21 match between North Melbourne and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GUN MIDFIELDER Luke Davies-Uniacke has claimed his maiden Syd Barker Medal as North Melbourne's best and fairest, pipping strong favourites Tristan Xerri and Harry Sheezel to the honour.

Davies-Uniacke polled 242 votes to be recognised for compiling a career-best season, narrowly edging out All-Australian squad members Xerri (229) and Sheezel (212) to secure his first club champion award.

It was the culmination of a strong couple of seasons from the club's former No.4 pick, who played every game for the first time in his career and averaged 27.7 disposals and 6.3 clearances per game across the campaign.

Davies-Uniacke had previously finished second in Syd Barker Medal voting back in 2022 and had recorded two more top five placings in 2021 and 2023.

Xerri finished second on Saturday night following a breakout year in the ruck, while Sheezel – the strong favourite to repeat after winning the North Melbourne best and fairest in his debut season last year – rounded out the top three.

Young forward Paul Curtis (140) and midfielder Tom Powell (139) completed the top five while Cam Zurhaar (129), Charlie Comben (126), Aidan Corr (125), Luke McDonald (124) and Jackson Archer (115) were among the top 10.

Davies-Uniacke was also rewarded with the fan-voted Mazda Excellence Award for the second time in his career, while No.2 pick Colby McKercher won the Best Young Player Award and Xerri took out the Glenn Archer Shinboner of the Year honour.

Tristan Xerri celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Syd Barker Medal is decided by North Melbourne's coaches voting individually after each round via a 4-3-2-1 system. Five coaches vote each week, with the maximum number of votes a player can receive for a single round being 20.

2024 Syd Barker Medal

242 Luke Davies-Uniacke

229 Tristan Xerri

212 Harry Sheezel

140 Paul Curtis

139 Tom Powell

129 Cam Zurhaar

126 Charlie Comben

125 Aidan Corr

124 Luke McDonald

115 Jackson Archer

Best Young Player Award: Colby McKercher

Glenn Archer Shinboner of the Year Award: Tristan Xerri

Mazda Excellence Award: Luke Davies-Uniacke

Harold Henderson Best Clubman Award: Harry Sheezel

Peter Scanlon Community Award: Hugh Greenwood

John Law Medal (VFL Best and Fairest): Jack Watkins