Geelong will have some tough selection calls to make for its preliminary final

Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG is set to be boosted by the return of five-time All-Australian defender Tom Stewart for Saturday's preliminary final against Brisbane at the MCG.

The 31-year-old was a late withdrawal ahead of the qualifying final win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval due to illness and the hamstring injury he sustained in round 24.

Stewart flew back to Victoria on the morning of the game but has since returned to full health and fitness ahead of the Cats' ninth preliminary final under Chris Scott.

"He's been training really well, Tommy," Coleman Medallist Jeremy Cameron said at GMHBA Stadium on Monday morning.

"He's got to get through training this week – we all do – but he's going well. It's exciting to have him come back. We all know what Tommy is like and how big a player he is for the club."

The Cats will need to make several difficult decisions ahead of announcing their team on Thursday, with almost a full list to pick from.

Geelong games-record holder Tom Hawkins is available for selection after returning in the VFL on September 7, where the five-time All-Australian finished with 1.3 from 10 touches.

Tom Hawkins at Geelong training on September 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 35-year-old hasn't played at AFL level since suffering a Lisfranc injury in round 15 back on June 21.

Two-time Carji Greeves Medallist Cam Guthrie is another option under consideration after he made a successful return in the VFL elimination final loss to Southport, finishing with 19 disposals, eight tackles and a goal.

Guthrie has only played 10 games since the 2022 Grand Final, including only four this year and none since round 10, due to an Achilles injury this year after a long-term toe injury in 2023.

"Thankfully, I'm nowhere near selection," Cameron said.

"It is one of those things that it's great to have a full team at this time of year, it's crucial to have a full list to pick from. But at the same time, it's a challenging time. Everyone has done a lot to get back in, not just Hawk and Guth.

"It will be obviously difficult. He [Hawkins] has been through a fair bit this season. He could just sail off (into retirement); he has had an amazing career and it is so touch and go with the timing. He has done everything possible. He has been in there doing everything to give himself a chance. That's all you can really ask for."

Sam De Koning travelled to South Australia as an emergency but didn't replace Stewart in the 23, with Irishman Oisin Mullin coming into the team.

Geelong beat Brisbane by 26 points at the Gabba in round six and have played the Lions in three preliminary finals. The Cats smashed Chris Fagan's side by 71 points at the MCG in the 2022 Grand Final qualifier after beating Brisbane by 40 points at the Gabba in the 2020 preliminary final.

The last time Brisbane beat Geelong in a final was in the 2004 preliminary final, when Chris Scott was playing for the Lions under Leigh Matthews.