PORT Adelaide young gun Jase Burgoyne landed a perfect 10 votes in the Gary Ayres Award, while Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe climbed into the lead.
Burgoyne had 25 disposals and kicked a goal in the Power's thrilling semi-final win over the Hawks on Friday night.
As seven different players polled votes, Burgoyne took home the perfect 10 to sit equal third on the leaderboard.
Newcombe was awarded five votes to move top on 15 overall.
Greater Western Sydney forward Jesse Hogan was awarded seven votes after his powerful performance in the Giants' loss to Brisbane.
Lions veteran Dayne Zorko polled four to sit second overall on 14 votes.
The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.
Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn
10 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
5 Jordon Sweet (PORT)
5 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
3 William Rioli (PORT)
2 Nick Watson (HAW)
1 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (PORT)
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane
7 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
5 Jarrod Berry (BL)
5 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Callum Ah Chee (BL)
4 Dayne Zorko (BL)
2 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Connor Idun (GWS)
1 Joe Daniher (BL)
Leaderboard
15 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
14 Dayne Zorko (BL)
10 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
10 Max Holmes (GEEL)
8 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Tom Green (GWS)
7 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
7 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)
6 Cameron Rayner (BL)
6 James Sicily (HAW)
5 Callum Ah Chee (BL)
5 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Jarrod Berry (BL)
5 Jake Lloyd (SYD)
5 Jordon Sweet (PORT)
4 Karl Amon (HAW)
4 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
4 Jack Buckley (GWS)
4 Josh Kelly (GWS)
4 Lloyd Meek (HAW)
4 Lachie Neale (BL)
4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)