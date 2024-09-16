Jase Burgoyne celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's semi-final against Hawthorn on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide young gun Jase Burgoyne landed a perfect 10 votes in the Gary Ayres Award, while Hawthorn midfielder Jai Newcombe climbed into the lead.

Burgoyne had 25 disposals and kicked a goal in the Power's thrilling semi-final win over the Hawks on Friday night.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE LEADERBOARD

As seven different players polled votes, Burgoyne took home the perfect 10 to sit equal third on the leaderboard.

Newcombe was awarded five votes to move top on 15 overall.

Greater Western Sydney forward Jesse Hogan was awarded seven votes after his powerful performance in the Giants' loss to Brisbane.

Lions veteran Dayne Zorko polled four to sit second overall on 14 votes.

14:18

AAA: Hawks move that backfired, why Suns should say no to Dusty

Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd review week two of finals.

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

10 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
5 Jordon Sweet (PORT)
5 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
3 William Rioli (PORT)
2 Nick Watson (HAW)
1 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:12

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Power and Hawks clash in the second semi final

    AFL
  • 11:26

    'I responded in an emotional state': Hinkley regrets post-game comments

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after their Semi Final match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 09:16

    'Absolutely not': Mitchell responds to Hinkley's post-match barbs

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after their Semi Final match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:15

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Power and Hawks clash in the second semi final

    AFL
  • 02:08

    Hinkley sparks fiery exchange with Hawks players

    Ken Hinkley appears to wind up the Hawthorn players after the match as tensions boil over

    AFL
  • 03:23

    Last two mins: Port holds on after late Hawks miss

    The thrilling final moments between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn in the semi finals

    AFL
  • 00:34

    JHF lands epic snap to own moment

    Jason Horne-Francis quickly throws the footy on his boot to deliver an outrageous goal in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Breust bags gold in game 300

    Milestone man Luke Breust notches a crucial major in his 300th game of AFL to ignite the Hawks once again

    AFL
  • 00:47

    When a falcon turns into an assist

    Port Adelaide snares a huge goal after Blake Hardwick’s kick ricochets off Mitch Georgiades’ head and ends in the hands of Darcy-Byrne Jones

    AFL
  • 01:01

    The Wizard’s magic minute turns game on its head

    Nick Watson produces an inspired start to the second half with back-to-back beauties

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Rioli’s buzzer beater wraps up eventful half

    Willie Rioli lands an electric goal right on the half-time siren to get his teammates up and about

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Ginni gives it to crowd after sizzling snap

    Jack Ginnivan celebrates in front of a hostile crowd to add some more theatre to the occasion

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Power furious after two tackles deemed dangerous

    The Port Adelaide faithful go berserk after Hawthorn lands a pair of majors following two tough free kicks

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Tensions explode early after ferocious start

    Connor Rozee ignites the Power with the opening goal before a fierce scuffle breaks out

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane

7 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
5 Jarrod Berry (BL)
5 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Callum Ah Chee (BL)
4 Dayne Zorko (BL)
2 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Connor Idun (GWS)
1 Joe Daniher (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:15

    Mini-Match: GWS v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Lions clash in the first semi final

    AFL
  • 10:51

    Full post-match, SF: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after their semi final match against GWS

    AFL
  • 06:57

    Full post-match, SF: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after the semi final match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: GWS v Brisbane

    The Giants and Lions clash in the first semi final

    AFL
  • 03:55

    Last two mins: Lions break Giants' hearts in miracle finish

    The thrilling final moments between GWS and Brisbane in the semi-finals

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Daniher rocks stadium with incredible late double

    Joe Daniher turns the game on its head with two clutch goals in the final term to remarkably put the Lions in front

    AFL
  • 01:32

    Lions absolutely explode in epic turnaround

    Brisbane looks like a team possessed with a stunning five unanswered goals to put itself right back in the contest

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Briggs comes up big in scintillating snap

    GWS ruckman Kieren Briggs shares the footy around before delivering a delightful effort to extend his side’s lead

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Supreme Greene the goal-scoring machine

    Toby Greene showcases exceptional persistence and skill to notch this major to remember

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Giant blow as Cogs subbed with cheekbone injury

    GWS suffers a big loss in the first term with Stephen Coniglio forced out of the contest after this incident with Harris Andrews

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Joe lands first blow in tough Taylor battle

    Joe Daniher claims the early points against Sam Taylor after sneaking out the back to soccer one home

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Orange Tsunami hits as Cadman cashes in

    The Giants burst forward in trademark fashion and brilliantly work the footy towards Aaron Cadman for the opener

    AFL

Leaderboard

15 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
14 Dayne Zorko (BL)
10 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
10 Max Holmes (GEEL)
8 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
7 Tom Green (GWS)
7 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
7 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)
6 Cameron Rayner (BL)
6 James Sicily (HAW)
5 Callum Ah Chee (BL)
5 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Jarrod Berry (BL)
5 Jake Lloyd (SYD)
5 Jordon Sweet (PORT)
4 Karl Amon (HAW)
4 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
4 Jack Buckley (GWS)
4 Josh Kelly (GWS)
4 Lloyd Meek (HAW)
4 Lachie Neale (BL)
4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)