Jarrod Berry stepped up again when the Lions needed him most

Darcy Wilmot and Jarrod Berry celebrate Brisbane's semi-final win over Greater Western Sydney on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU could strongly argue the two best performances of Jarrod Berry's 158-game career have come in semi-final wins for Brisbane away from home.

In 2022, it was the move of Berry on to a rampant Clayton Oliver that flipped that match on its head, as the Lions overturned a 28-point deficit against Melbourne at the MCG to win.

On that night Berry not only kept Oliver to nine second-half disposals, but racked up 22 himself and became a key driver from the centre of the ground in Brisbane's upset 13-point win.

Which takes us to Saturday night's remarkable win over Greater Western Sydney.

It wasn't so much a coaching move this time, rather Berry playing his normal wing role and simply elevating his game.

If there was an aerial contest, he won it. If there was a chance to run and carry, he took it. If there was a contested ball to win, it was his.

Berry finished with 27 disposals (13 contested) and match-highs in both intercept possessions (eight) and metres gained (559m), such was the variety of his impact.

Speaking to AFL.com.au in the euphoric Brisbane rooms following the win, Berry played down his involvement.

"I had some moments where I could take the game on and go forward with the ball, which is probably what we lacked in the first half," he said.

"I was just doing the best thing for the team at the time.

"I know if all 23 players can do that consistently, I don't think there's a team that can match it with us."

Berry compared the post-match feeling to that of last year's preliminary final win over Carlton, with family and staff flooding the rooms afterwards with joy.

"It's up there," he said, in terms of the best wins he's been involved in.

"Everyone's emotional. I saw my girlfriend, Ella, straight after and she was crying.

"I love it, I love the passion our supporters give us, the energy they give us. We just keep rolling from here."

Jarrod Berry celebrates Brisbane's semi-final win over Greater Western Sydney on September 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

And that roll takes the Lions straight into a preliminary final against Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.

Berry has already been on the receiving end of two Cats losses at this stage of the season – in 2020 and 2022 – and is hopeful third time is the charm.

"I can't wait. That's where you have to play on Grand Final day and Geelong is an enormous challenge for us," he said.

"We keep riding our wave of momentum. If you're walking on thin ice, you might as well dance."