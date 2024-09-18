Highly rated draft prospect Sam Lalor joins Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge on Gettable.

Lalor chats about his sensational season for both the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and Vic Country that has seen the powerful midfielder emerge as a potential No.1 contender.

He also talks about his recent hamstring injury that has ruled him out of the Rebels' Coates Talent League Grand Final this weekend, and gives us an update on which clubs he's met with ahead of November's national draft.

Player agent Dave Trotter from Hemisphere Management Group also comes into the studio to chat through free agent Isaac Cumming's decision, Matt Kennedy's future at Carlton, and whether Sydney will keep a former top-20 pick.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also break some massive trade news, giving huge updates on the futures of Dan Houston, Dustin Martin, Jack Lukosius, Harry Perryman and plenty more.

