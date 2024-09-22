The Match Review Officer's report from the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane is in

Patrick Dangerfield after Geelong's loss to Brisbane in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Patrick Dangerfield has escaped suspension for his dump tackle on Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage on Saturday night.

Dangerfield has been charged with rough conduct for the tackle in the third quarter, but the grading of low impact means he has only copped a fine.

The incident had raised the prospect during the game of the Cats star missing a Grand Final due to a ban. However, with the Lions storming home to record a famous victory, the Match Review Officer's finding means Dangerfield will be free to play in the first round of next season.

Dangerfield was also fined for striking Josh Dunkley in the second quarter, while Lions forward Eric Hiopwood was fined for rough conduct on Jack Henry in the first quarter, but he's free to play in the Grand Final against Sydney.