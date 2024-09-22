The two best teams of 2024 went head-to-head with Peel pulling away to a strong win

Blair Bell celebrates a goal for Peel Thunder against East Perth in the 2024 WAFL Grand Final. Picture: WAFL

PEEL Thunder was on top of the WAFL ladder most of the 2024 season and now they are premiers for the third time after beating East Perth in a hotly contested Grand Final by 33 points at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Peel had spent 13 weeks on top of the ladder through the season and East Perth were there for eight weeks with the Royals finishing on top, but it was always going to be a Grand Final showcasing the two standout teams of 2024.

ROYALS V THUNDER Full match details and stats

That's how it panned out, as Peel pulled away with five consecutive goals in the third quarter to set up the eventual 14.8 (92) to 8.11 (59) victory and it was only fitting that Blair Bell kicked the game's last goal as he retires after 137 games and as a three-time premiership player.

East Perth kicked the first goal through Sam Van Diemen before Matt Taberner answered with a wonderful right foot snap from the boundary for Peel.

The Royals were leading by five points at quarter-time thanks to a goal to returning co-captain Hamish Brayshaw, but the Thunder began to pull away in the second term with the first three goals, including two to Simpson Medallist Neil Erasmus.

Sam van Diemen celebrates a goal for East Perth against Peel Thunder in the 2024 WAFL Grand Final. Picture: WAFL

Peel was still up by 15 points at half-time, but East Perth was back within three points 10 minutes into the third stanza when defender-turned-forward Harrison Macreadie kicked truly.

However, that's when the Thunder made their charge, with goals to Nathan Wilson, Cooper Simpson, Nathan O'Driscoll, Scott Tuia and Corey Tregenza pushing the lead out to 32 points.

The Royals did have one last surge and were back within 10 points with a second goal to Macreadie at the 20-minute mark of the final quarter, but the Thunder answered.

Peel closed the Grand Final in style with goals to Voss, Simpson, Wilson and Bell to win 14.8 (92) to 8.11 (59) to make it a third premiership in the club's history and first since 2017 in front of a crowd of 25,481 at Optus Stadium.

Neil Erasmus won the Simpson Medal on the back of two crucial goals along with 26 possessions and 11 tackles, while Nathan O'Driscoll was also superb with 29 touches, six tackles and a goal.

Nathan Wilson during the 2024 WAFL Grand Final between Peel Thunder and East Perth. Picture: WAFL

Michael Sellwood was a standout down back with 21 possessions, Karl Worner finished with 19 disposals, Will Brodie 18, Scott Tuia 18, Ethan Hughes 17, Brady Grey 15 and ruckman Liam Reidy 15 along with 36 hit outs.

Nathan Wilson, Blair Bell, Cooper Simpson and Patrick Voss all kicked two goals apiece.

With Bell becoming a triple premiership player, Ben Hancock is captain and a dual premiership player, while Ethan Hughes and Matt Taberner win a second flag with Peel.

Sam Van Diemen kicked three goals for East Perth and Harrison Macreadie two, Stan Wright finished with 28 possessions, Angus Schumacher 25, Mitch Crowden 25, Hamish Brayshaw 23 and Liam Tedesco 21.

Scott Jones had 16 touches, 51 hit outs, seven tackles and five marks in the ruck.

Grand Final day at Optus Stadium began with East Fremantle winning the reserves premiership with an 11.6 (72) to 6.7 (43) victory against Claremont, with Reuben McGuire winning the Merv McIntosh Medal.

Claremont then made it back-to-back Colts premierships with the 11.16 (82) to 7.5 (47) victory in the Grand Final against Swan Districts, with co-captain Hamish Davis winning the Mel Whinnen Medal.

PEEL 1.3 5.7 10.8 14.8 (92)

EAST PERTH 2.2 3.4 6.6 8.11 (59)

GOALS

Peel: Wilson, Bell, Simpson, Erasmus, Voss 2; O'Driscoll, Tregenza, Taberner, Tuia

East Perth: Van Diemen 3; Macreadie 2; Medhat, Sturrock, Brayshaw

BEST

Peel: Erasmus, O'Driscoll, Sellwood, Tuia, Hughes, Bell, Worner, Brodie.

East Perth Wright, Crowden, Jones, Tedesco, Van Diemen, Schumacher, Brayshaw.

Simpson Medal: Neil Erasmus (Peel Thunder)