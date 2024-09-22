The Sharks were circling but couldn't quite catch Tigers in a state league thriller

Zac Banch celebrates during the VFL Grand Final between Werribee and the Southport Sharks at IKON Park, September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WERRIBEE has broken a 31-year premiership drought to claim the 2024 Smithy's VFL flag with a thrilling six-point win over Southport.

In a dramatic decider at IKON Park, the Tigers overcame a 19-point deficit early in the third term to win 10.9 (69) to 8.15 (63).

TIGERS V SHARKS Full match details and stats

The triumph gave the club its second VFA/VFL premiership and first since 1993.

It also provided atonement for last year's Grand Final defeat to Gold Coast.

Players celebrate after winning the VFL Grand Final between Werribee and Southport at IKON Park, September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Werribee looked like charging to a runaway victory when Sam Paea nailed a goal in the tenth minute of the final term to give his side a 25-point advantage.

However, the Sharks rallied and two goals in a minute to Matt Shannon and Jay Lockhart cut the deficit to 13 points entering time-on, before co-captain Jacob Dawson landed another to make it a six-point ball game at the 26-minute mark.

It was a frenetic final six minutes as both sides threw everything at each other with the premiership on the line.

Players celebrate as the final siren sounds at the VFL Grand Final between Werribee and Southport at IKON Park, September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The drama reached fever pitch levels in the dying seconds as former Werribee forward Wylie Buzza nearly pulled in a huge pack mark 30m from the Sharks' goal, only to have the ball spoiled from his grasp.

The ball was then locked in for a stoppage, with the siren sounding from the ensuing kick out of the pack from Angus Hicks to spark scenes of jubilation among the Werribee faithful.

Jack Henderson was awarded the Norm Goss Medal for a match-winning performance in the middle of the ground. He finished with 23 disposals, eight tackles, seven marks and two second-half goals.

Liston Trophy winner Dom Brew was again prolific and finished runner-up in the best on ground medal voting after amassing a game-high 31 possessions, 15 clearances and eight tackles.

"I'm so proud of them."



Have a look at Werribee skipper Dom Brew 🥹 pic.twitter.com/L1Krr0XNQJ — 7AFL (@7AFL) September 22, 2024

Angus Hicks (19 disposals, five marks) helped spark the second-half comeback, while Jesse Clark (24 disposals, 11 marks), Riley Bice (23 disposals, six marks) and Louis Pinnuck (22 disposals) were important contributors behind the ball.

Southport was again superbly led by its star trio in Jacob Dawson, Boyd Woodcock and Brayden Crossley.

Dawson racked up 29 disposals and kicked a season-high two goals, Woodcock laid a mammoth 19 tackles while Crossley was the best player on the ground in the opening half and finished with a whopping 68 hitouts.

WERRIBEE 2.2 3.2 7.5 10.9 (69)

SOUTHPORT 2.7 4.9 5.10 8.15 (63)

GOALS

Werribee: Henderson 2, Dahlhaus 2, Whyte, Young, Riding, Paea, Garoni, Banch

Southport: Lockhart 2, Dixon 2, Lawson 2, Shannon, Sexton