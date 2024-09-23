SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney has surged to the top of the Gary Ayres Award leaderboard after scoring a perfect 10 votes in the Swans' preliminary final win over Port Adelaide.
Heeney celebrated his 200-game milestone in style with another sublime performance, gathering 24 disposals, six clearances and booting two goals.
Five of Heeney's teammates shared the remainder of the votes, with no Port player featuring in the voting.
Heeney now sits five votes clear of Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe in second place, with Lions duo Dayne Zorko (15 votes) and Lachie Neale (13 votes) not far behind.
Meanwhile, Neale topped the voting in Brisbane's epic win over Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.
The prolific midfielder earned nine votes for his 31-disposal, 12-clearance game, with the coaches split on the rest of the voting.
The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.
Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.
Sydney v Port Adelaide
10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
6 Chad Warner (SYD)
6 Oliver Florent (SYD)
4 Errol Gulden (SYD)
2 Nick Blakey (SYD)
2 Joel Amartey (SYD)
Geelong v Brisbane
9 Lachie Neale (BL)
5 Ryan Lester (BL)
4 Zac Bailey (BL)
4 Oliver Henry (GEEL)
3 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
3 Josh Dunkley (BL)
1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
1 Dayne Zorko (BL)
Leaderboard
20 Isaac Heeney SYD
15 Jai Newcombe HAW
15 Dayne Zorko BL
13 Lachie Neale BL
10 Jase Burgoyne PORT
10 Max Holmes GEEL
9 Hugh McCluggage BL
7 Tom Green GWS
7 Jesse Hogan GWS
7 Shaun Mannagh GEEL
6 Oliver Florent SYD
6 Cameron Rayner BL
6 James Sicily HAW
6 Chad Warner SYD
5 Callum Ah Chee BL
5 Will Ashcroft BL
5 Jarrod Berry BL
5 Ryan Lester BL
5 Jake Lloyd SYD
5 Jordon Sweet PORT