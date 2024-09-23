Isaac Heeney celebrates Sydney's win over Port Adelaide in the preliminary final at the SCG on September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney has surged to the top of the Gary Ayres Award leaderboard after scoring a perfect 10 votes in the Swans' preliminary final win over Port Adelaide.

Heeney celebrated his 200-game milestone in style with another sublime performance, gathering 24 disposals, six clearances and booting two goals. 

Five of Heeney's teammates shared the remainder of the votes, with no Port player featuring in the voting.

Heeney now sits five votes clear of Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe in second place, with Lions duo Dayne Zorko (15 votes) and Lachie Neale (13 votes) not far behind.

Meanwhile, Neale topped the voting in Brisbane's epic win over Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.

The prolific midfielder earned nine votes for his 31-disposal, 12-clearance game, with the coaches split on the rest of the voting.

AAA: 'Massive loss' could hurt Lions, can big Swans stand up?

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd preview a massive grand final.

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.

Sydney v Port Adelaide

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
6 Chad Warner (SYD)
6 Oliver Florent (SYD)
4 Errol Gulden (SYD)
2 Nick Blakey (SYD)
2 Joel Amartey (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Power clash in the first preliminary final

    AFL
    Full post-match, Preliminary Final: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after their Preliminary Final against Port Adelaide

    AFL
    Full post-match, Preliminary Final: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after their Preliminary Final against Sydney

    AFL
    Highlights: Sydney v Port Adelaide

    The Swans and Power clash in the first preliminary final

    AFL
    Heeney brings it home as Grand Final awaits

    Isaac Heeney hammers through the dagger as Sydney looks primed and ready for the big stage

    AFL
    Skipper launches ripper in rare Power spark

    Connor Rozee unleashes a rocket on the burst for a second time this evening to earn a consolation for his side

    AFL
    Swans sweat as key forward limps off

    Logan McDonald comes off the ground after appearing to hurt his ankle following a strong mark

    AFL
    Hand it to Chad and he’ll conjure magic

    Chad Warner electrifies the Swans faithful after half-time with a stunning effort from distance

    AFL
    Pumped-up Papley sparks siren scuffle

    Tom Papley nails a priceless goal after the quarter-time siren and wastes no time getting stuck into Willie Rioli and the Power

    AFL
    Gun Swan treads hot water with Butters bump

    Dane Rampe concedes a costly free kick after collecting Zak Butters with some late contact

    AFL
    McDonald has his say after frantic play

    Logan McDonald conjures a neat snap after a couple of ferocious tackles

    AFL

Geelong v Brisbane

9 Lachie Neale (BL)
5 Ryan Lester (BL)
4 Zac Bailey (BL)
4 Oliver Henry (GEEL)
3 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
3 Josh Dunkley (BL)
1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
1 Dayne Zorko (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Lions clash in the second preliminary final

    AFL
    Full post-match, Preliminary Final: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after their Preliminary Final against Brisbane

    AFL
    Full post-match, Preliminary Final: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after their Preliminary Final against Geelong

    AFL
    Rayner rises to new heights in epic performance

    Cam Rayner elevates to another level on the big stage with some massive moments to will his side over the line

    AFL
    Highlights: Geelong v Brisbane

    The Cats and Lions clash in the second preliminary final

    AFL
    Last two mins: Lions deliver late to pull off all-time prelim victory

    The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Brisbane in the second preliminary final

    AFL
    Ah Chee sends ‘G into frenzy with mega moment

    Callum Ah Chee hits right back at Geelong with a crazy major to put the Lions one step closer to the Grand Final

    AFL
    Henry heroics strike twice to set up grandstand finish

    Oliver Henry scores two of the biggest goals of his career to inch the Cats in front late in the final term

    AFL
    Is Paddy in danger for this dump tackle?

    Tensions rise as Patrick Dangerfield is pinged for a dangerous tackle on Hugh McCluggage

    AFL
    Miers madness: ‘G stunned by Gryan again

    Gryan Miers rocks the stadium once more, this time conjuring an unbelievable sky-high snap from the boundary that miraculously floats through

    AFL
    Miers transforms to Messi again in epic assist

    Gryan Miers lives up to the Lionel Messi label with this remarkable soccer effort creating a goal for Oliver Henry

    AFL
    The greatest Lohmann: Kai flies high

    Kai Lohmann gets lift-off in the second quarter with a sizzling speccy on the wing

    AFL
    Big O’s shoulder blow leaves Lions sweating

    Brisbane suffers a massive injury headache in the first term with ruckman Oscar McInerney appearing to dislocate his shoulder attempting to tackle

    AFL
    Charlie roars after finally unlocking door

    Charlie Cameron breaks the deadlock in an intense opening term with a quality mark and finish

    AFL

Leaderboard

20 Isaac Heeney SYD
15 Jai Newcombe HAW
15 Dayne Zorko BL
13 Lachie Neale BL
10 Jase Burgoyne PORT
10 Max Holmes GEEL
9 Hugh McCluggage BL
7 Tom Green GWS
7 Jesse Hogan GWS
7 Shaun Mannagh GEEL
6 Oliver Florent SYD
6 Cameron Rayner BL
6 James Sicily HAW
6 Chad Warner SYD
5 Callum Ah Chee BL
5 Will Ashcroft BL
5 Jarrod Berry BL
5 Ryan Lester BL
5 Jake Lloyd SYD
5 Jordon Sweet PORT