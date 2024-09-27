Chad Warner, Tom Papley, Charlie Cameron and Lachie Neale. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE TWO best teams all year will battle it out in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. And that means it's time to predict what the biggest day of the year will look like.

The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, Norm Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.

Check out the predictions below.

Damian Barrett

Winner: Sydney by seven points

Norm Smith Medal: The Chad

Most disposals: The Chad

Most goals: Joe Daniher

First goal: Charlie Cameron

Headline I'd like to see: Chad's All, Folks

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Firework

Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilson

Gemma Bastiani

Winner: Sydney by two points

Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden

Most disposals: Lachie Neale

Most goals: Will Hayward

First goal: Charlie Cameron

Headline I'd like to see: James Jordon hits the field to claim a second premiership

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Up There Cazaly

Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Shaun Mannagh

Riley Beveridge

Winner: Sydney by eight points

Norm Smith Medal: No prediction (Riley Beveridge is an official judge of the Norm Smith Medal)

Most disposals: Lachie Neale

Most goals: Tom Papley

First goal: Errol Gulden

Headline I'd like to see: The most unpredictable season ever gets a whacky finale

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Firework

Who will win the Grand Final Sprint: Josh Weddle

Sarah Black

Winner: Sydney by eight points

Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden

Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage

Most goals: Isaac Heeney

First goal: Tom Papley

Headline I'd like to see: Twelve years on, Horse salutes again

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Firework

Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Dion Prestia will be a winner regardless of finishing position if he gets through unscathed (but Beau McCreery for first place)

Nat Edwards

Winner: Sydney by three points

Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden

Most disposals: Lachie Neale

Most goals: Cam Rayner

First goal: Tom Papley

Headline I'd like to see: Swans win in extra time

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Last Friday Night

Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Josh Weddle

Josh Gabelich

Winner: Sydney by nine points

Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden

Most disposals: Errol Gulden

Most goals: Will Hayward

First goal: Tom Papley

Headline I'd like to see: Longmire cements status as all-time great

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Mike Brady – Up there Cazaly

Who will win the Grand Final Sprint: Beau McCreery

Sarah Olle

Winner: Sydney by eight points

Norm Smith Medal: Isaac Heeney

Most disposals: Dayne Zorko

Most goals: Joe Daniher

First goal: Tom Papley

Headline I'd like to see: From the Horse's mouth: Sydney edges out Brisbane in a classic

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Roar

Who will win the Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilson

Nathan Schmook

Winner: Brisbane by five points

Norm Smith Medal: Cam Rayner

Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage

Most goals: Joe Daniher

First goal: Tom Papley

Headline I'd like to see: Advantage Neale: Lions champ secures flag with late goal

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Roar – Katy Perry

Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilson

Cal Twomey

Winner: Brisbane by four points

Norm Smith Medal: Hugh McCluggage

Most disposals: Dayne Zorko

Most goals: Cam Rayner

First goal: Errol Gulden

Headline I'd like to see: Let it Rayne – Cam goes bang for Brisbane

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Roar

Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Josh Weddle

Michael Whiting

Winner: Brisbane by 12 points

Norm Smith Medal: Hugh McCluggage

Most disposals: Errol Gulden

Most goals: Kai Lohmann

First goal: Will Hayward

Headline I'd like to see: Started from the bottom, now they're here. Fagan's Lions complete incredible rise.

Which song will get the MCG rocking: Roar – (bet you didn't see that coming)

Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Beau McCreery

TOTALS

Winner: Sydney 7-3 Brisbane

Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden (4), Hugh McCluggage (2), Isaac Heeney, Cam Rayner, Chad Warner