THE TWO best teams all year will battle it out in the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. And that means it's time to predict what the biggest day of the year will look like.
The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, Norm Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.
Check out the predictions below.
Damian Barrett
Winner: Sydney by seven points
Norm Smith Medal: The Chad
Most disposals: The Chad
Most goals: Joe Daniher
First goal: Charlie Cameron
Headline I'd like to see: Chad's All, Folks
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Firework
Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilson
Gemma Bastiani
Winner: Sydney by two points
Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden
Most disposals: Lachie Neale
Most goals: Will Hayward
First goal: Charlie Cameron
Headline I'd like to see: James Jordon hits the field to claim a second premiership
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Up There Cazaly
Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Shaun Mannagh
Riley Beveridge
Winner: Sydney by eight points
Norm Smith Medal: No prediction (Riley Beveridge is an official judge of the Norm Smith Medal)
Most disposals: Lachie Neale
Most goals: Tom Papley
First goal: Errol Gulden
Headline I'd like to see: The most unpredictable season ever gets a whacky finale
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Firework
Who will win the Grand Final Sprint: Josh Weddle
Sarah Black
Winner: Sydney by eight points
Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden
Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage
Most goals: Isaac Heeney
First goal: Tom Papley
Headline I'd like to see: Twelve years on, Horse salutes again
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Firework
Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Dion Prestia will be a winner regardless of finishing position if he gets through unscathed (but Beau McCreery for first place)
Nat Edwards
Winner: Sydney by three points
Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden
Most disposals: Lachie Neale
Most goals: Cam Rayner
First goal: Tom Papley
Headline I'd like to see: Swans win in extra time
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Last Friday Night
Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Josh Weddle
Josh Gabelich
Winner: Sydney by nine points
Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden
Most disposals: Errol Gulden
Most goals: Will Hayward
First goal: Tom Papley
Headline I'd like to see: Longmire cements status as all-time great
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Mike Brady – Up there Cazaly
Who will win the Grand Final Sprint: Beau McCreery
Sarah Olle
Winner: Sydney by eight points
Norm Smith Medal: Isaac Heeney
Most disposals: Dayne Zorko
Most goals: Joe Daniher
First goal: Tom Papley
Headline I'd like to see: From the Horse's mouth: Sydney edges out Brisbane in a classic
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Roar
Who will win the Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilson
Nathan Schmook
Winner: Brisbane by five points
Norm Smith Medal: Cam Rayner
Most disposals: Hugh McCluggage
Most goals: Joe Daniher
First goal: Tom Papley
Headline I'd like to see: Advantage Neale: Lions champ secures flag with late goal
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Roar – Katy Perry
Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilson
Cal Twomey
Winner: Brisbane by four points
Norm Smith Medal: Hugh McCluggage
Most disposals: Dayne Zorko
Most goals: Cam Rayner
First goal: Errol Gulden
Headline I'd like to see: Let it Rayne – Cam goes bang for Brisbane
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Roar
Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Josh Weddle
Michael Whiting
Winner: Brisbane by 12 points
Norm Smith Medal: Hugh McCluggage
Most disposals: Errol Gulden
Most goals: Kai Lohmann
First goal: Will Hayward
Headline I'd like to see: Started from the bottom, now they're here. Fagan's Lions complete incredible rise.
Which song will get the MCG rocking: Roar – (bet you didn't see that coming)
Who will win the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint: Beau McCreery
TOTALS
Winner: Sydney 7-3 Brisbane
Norm Smith Medal: Errol Gulden (4), Hugh McCluggage (2), Isaac Heeney, Cam Rayner, Chad Warner