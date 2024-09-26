The teams are in for the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Sydney players arrive in Melbourne, Oscar McInerney during the 2024 preliminary final. Pictures: Phil Hillyard/AFL Photos

BRISBANE has confirmed a recall for Darcy Fort in place of the injured Oscar McInerney, but both Brisbane and Sydney are otherwise unchanged for the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Fort comes in for just his third AFL game this season and first since April, with McInerney ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

After Sydney skipper Callum Mills was ruled out on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, the Swans have named the same side that beat Port Adelaide last Friday night.

Swans forward Logan McDonald will play despite rolling his ankle against the Power.

With Mills absent, former skipper Dane Rampe has been named captain for the Swans, while Lions co-captain Lachie Neale has the C next to his name for Brisbane, as he did last weekend.

Sydney midfielder Taylor Adams has missed the extended squad of 26, with Peter Ladhams, Caiden Cleary and Aaron Francis the Swans' emergencies.

Brisbane's emergencies are Darragh Joyce, Harry Sharp and Henry Smith.

Robbie Fox (Sydney) and Conor McKenna (Brisbane) were the substitutes for their respective sides last weekend, with the subs for the Grand Final to be confirmed an hour before the game on Saturday.

Sixteen of Sydney's squad of 23 played in the 2022 Grand Final, while 17 of Brisbane's 23 played in the loss to Collingwood 12 months ago.

For Sydney, the seven players missing from its 2022 loss to Geelong are Dylan Stephens, Sam Reid, Ryan Clarke, Lance Franklin, Tom Hickey, Callum Mills and Paddy McCartin while the six Brisbane players absent from its defeat to Collingwood 12 months ago are Darcy Gardiner, Oscar McInerney, Deven Robertson, Lincoln McCarthy, Keidean Coleman and Jarryd Lyons.

Mills had a fitness test on his injured hamstring at the SCG on Wednesday morning and while he said he was "feeling good" after the session, the club made a call a few hours later to rule him out of the match.

The skipper, who missed the first 18 rounds of this season due to a serious shoulder injury, injured his hamstring at training on September 10.

McInerney dislocated his shoulder twice during the preliminary final win over Geelong last Saturday.

Fort has played 27 games in three seasons for the Lions after just eight in three years at Geelong.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Sydney v Brisbane at the MCG, 2.30pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

PF sub: Robbie Fox

BRISBANE

In: D.Fort

Out: O.McInerney (shoulder)

PF sub: Conor McKenna

Finals, Grand Final experience

SYDNEY

Dane Rampe: 22 finals, three GFs

Tom McCartin: Eight finals, one GF

Nick Blakey: Six finals, one GF

Jake Lloyd: 19 finals, three GFs

Harry Cunningham: 14 finals, one GF

Lewis Melican: Four finals

James Jordon: Six finals, one GF, one premiership

Chad Warner: Seven finals, one GF

Ollie Florent: Eight finals, one GF

Luke Parker: 25 finals, four GFs, one premiership

Logan McDonald: Five finals

Errol Gulden: Seven finals, one GF

Tom Papley: 14 finals, two GFs

Joel Amartey: Three finals

Will Hayward: Eight finals, one GF

Brodie Grundy: 11 finals, one GF

Isaac Heeney: 16 finals, two GFs

James Rowbottom: Seven finals, one GF

Matt Roberts: Two finals

Braeden Campbell: Six finals, one GF

Justin McInerney: Seven finals, one GF

Hayden McLean: Five finals, one GF

Robbie Fox: Six finals, one GF

Total: 216 finals, 28 GFs, two premierships

BRISBANE

Dayne Zorko: 15 finals, one GF

Harris Andrews: 15 finals, one GF

Noah Answerth: Seven finals

Brandon Starcevich: 13 finals, one GF

Jack Payne: Nine finals

Ryan Lester: Nine finals, one GF

Jaspa Fletcher: Six finals, one GF

Will Ashcroft: Three finals

Hugh McCluggage: 15 finals, one GF

Cam Rayner: 12 finals, one GF

Joe Daniher: 12 finals, one GF

Jarrod Berry: 15 finals, one GF

Charlie Cameron: 22 finals, two GFs

Eric Hipwood: 13 finals, one GF

Callum Ah Chee: 11 finals, one GF

Darcy Fort: One final

Josh Dunkley: 17 finals, three GFs, one premiership

Lachie Neale: 22 finals, two GFs

Kai Lohmann: Three finals

Logan Morris: Three finals

Zac Bailey: 15 finals, one GF

Darcy Wilmot: Nine finals, one GF

Conor McKenna: Eight finals, one GF

Total: 255 finals, 19 GFs, one premiership