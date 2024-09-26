BRISBANE has confirmed a recall for Darcy Fort in place of the injured Oscar McInerney, but both Brisbane and Sydney are otherwise unchanged for the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.
Fort comes in for just his third AFL game this season and first since April, with McInerney ruled out due to a shoulder injury.
After Sydney skipper Callum Mills was ruled out on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, the Swans have named the same side that beat Port Adelaide last Friday night.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS
Swans forward Logan McDonald will play despite rolling his ankle against the Power.
With Mills absent, former skipper Dane Rampe has been named captain for the Swans, while Lions co-captain Lachie Neale has the C next to his name for Brisbane, as he did last weekend.
Sydney midfielder Taylor Adams has missed the extended squad of 26, with Peter Ladhams, Caiden Cleary and Aaron Francis the Swans' emergencies.
Brisbane's emergencies are Darragh Joyce, Harry Sharp and Henry Smith.
Robbie Fox (Sydney) and Conor McKenna (Brisbane) were the substitutes for their respective sides last weekend, with the subs for the Grand Final to be confirmed an hour before the game on Saturday.
Sixteen of Sydney's squad of 23 played in the 2022 Grand Final, while 17 of Brisbane's 23 played in the loss to Collingwood 12 months ago.
For Sydney, the seven players missing from its 2022 loss to Geelong are Dylan Stephens, Sam Reid, Ryan Clarke, Lance Franklin, Tom Hickey, Callum Mills and Paddy McCartin while the six Brisbane players absent from its defeat to Collingwood 12 months ago are Darcy Gardiner, Oscar McInerney, Deven Robertson, Lincoln McCarthy, Keidean Coleman and Jarryd Lyons.
Mills had a fitness test on his injured hamstring at the SCG on Wednesday morning and while he said he was "feeling good" after the session, the club made a call a few hours later to rule him out of the match.
The skipper, who missed the first 18 rounds of this season due to a serious shoulder injury, injured his hamstring at training on September 10.
McInerney dislocated his shoulder twice during the preliminary final win over Geelong last Saturday.
Fort has played 27 games in three seasons for the Lions after just eight in three years at Geelong.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Sydney v Brisbane at the MCG, 2.30pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: Nil
PF sub: Robbie Fox
BRISBANE
In: D.Fort
Out: O.McInerney (shoulder)
PF sub: Conor McKenna
Finals, Grand Final experience
SYDNEY
Dane Rampe: 22 finals, three GFs
Tom McCartin: Eight finals, one GF
Nick Blakey: Six finals, one GF
Jake Lloyd: 19 finals, three GFs
Harry Cunningham: 14 finals, one GF
Lewis Melican: Four finals
James Jordon: Six finals, one GF, one premiership
Chad Warner: Seven finals, one GF
Ollie Florent: Eight finals, one GF
Luke Parker: 25 finals, four GFs, one premiership
Logan McDonald: Five finals
Errol Gulden: Seven finals, one GF
Tom Papley: 14 finals, two GFs
Joel Amartey: Three finals
Will Hayward: Eight finals, one GF
Brodie Grundy: 11 finals, one GF
Isaac Heeney: 16 finals, two GFs
James Rowbottom: Seven finals, one GF
Matt Roberts: Two finals
Braeden Campbell: Six finals, one GF
Justin McInerney: Seven finals, one GF
Hayden McLean: Five finals, one GF
Robbie Fox: Six finals, one GF
Total: 216 finals, 28 GFs, two premierships
BRISBANE
Dayne Zorko: 15 finals, one GF
Harris Andrews: 15 finals, one GF
Noah Answerth: Seven finals
Brandon Starcevich: 13 finals, one GF
Jack Payne: Nine finals
Ryan Lester: Nine finals, one GF
Jaspa Fletcher: Six finals, one GF
Will Ashcroft: Three finals
Hugh McCluggage: 15 finals, one GF
Cam Rayner: 12 finals, one GF
Joe Daniher: 12 finals, one GF
Jarrod Berry: 15 finals, one GF
Charlie Cameron: 22 finals, two GFs
Eric Hipwood: 13 finals, one GF
Callum Ah Chee: 11 finals, one GF
Darcy Fort: One final
Josh Dunkley: 17 finals, three GFs, one premiership
Lachie Neale: 22 finals, two GFs
Kai Lohmann: Three finals
Logan Morris: Three finals
Zac Bailey: 15 finals, one GF
Darcy Wilmot: Nine finals, one GF
Conor McKenna: Eight finals, one GF
Total: 255 finals, 19 GFs, one premiership