RICHMOND midfielder Dion Prestia, Carlton forward Orazio Fantasia and Hawthorn gun Josh Weddle are among the players running in the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint.
Players from all 18 clubs have been named to compete during the main break of Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane.
Prestia and Fantasia are perhaps surprise choices, given both have struggled with injuries in recent years.
Fantasia was limited to 15 games in his first season with the Blues, while Prestia featured 13 times for the Tigers in 2024.
No previous winners of the sprint are running this year.
Weddle, Collingwood forward Beau McCreery, St Kilda young gun Darcy Wilson and Sydney midfielder Angus Sheldrick are among the players set to feature.
The past three sprints have been won by Max Holmes (Geelong), Hugo Ralphsmith (Richmond) and Josh Rotham (West Coast).
2024 Gatorade Grand Final Sprint
Adelaide - Will Hamill
Brisbane - Will McLachlan
Carlton - Orazio Fantasia
Collingwood - Beau McCreery
Essendon - Ben Hobbs
Fremantle - Jeremy Sharp
Geelong - Shaun Mannagh
Gold Coast - Tom Berry
Greater Western Sydney - TBC
Hawthorn - Josh Weddle
Melbourne - Oliver Sestan
North Melbourne - Eddie Ford
Port Adelaide - Jed McEntee
Richmond - Dion Prestia
St Kilda - Darcy Wilson
Sydney - Angus Sheldrick
West Coast - Jai Culley
Western Bulldogs - Riley Garcia
Grand Final sprint winners since 2002
2002 - Jared Crouch (Syd)
2003 - James Walker (Frem)
2004 - James Walker (Frem)
2005 - Brett Deledio (Rich)
2006 - Brendan Fevola (Carl)
2007 - Jake King (Rich)
2008 - Matthew White (Rich)
2009 - Rhys Stanley (StK)
2010 - Luke Miles (StK)
2011 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)
2012 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)
2013 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)
2014 - Jordan Murdoch (Geel)
2015 - Majak Daw (NM)
2016 - James Shirley (Murrumbeena Lions)
2017 - Connor Menadue (Rich)
2018 - Godfrey Okereneyang (Coolamon Grasshoppers)
2019 - Ben King (GC)
2020 - Jordan Clark (Geel)
2021 - Josh Rotham (WC)
2022 - Hugo Ralphsmith (Rich)
2023 - Max Holmes (Geel)