The full list of players for this year's Gatorade Grand Final Sprint has been announced

Players hit the line during the Grand Final sprint in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND midfielder Dion Prestia, Carlton forward Orazio Fantasia and Hawthorn gun Josh Weddle are among the players running in the Gatorade Grand Final Sprint.

Players from all 18 clubs have been named to compete during the main break of Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF COMPETITORS

Prestia and Fantasia are perhaps surprise choices, given both have struggled with injuries in recent years.

Fantasia was limited to 15 games in his first season with the Blues, while Prestia featured 13 times for the Tigers in 2024.

No previous winners of the sprint are running this year.

Weddle, Collingwood forward Beau McCreery, St Kilda young gun Darcy Wilson and Sydney midfielder Angus Sheldrick are among the players set to feature.

The past three sprints have been won by Max Holmes (Geelong), Hugo Ralphsmith (Richmond) and Josh Rotham (West Coast).

2024 Gatorade Grand Final Sprint

Adelaide - Will Hamill

Brisbane - Will McLachlan

Carlton - Orazio Fantasia

Collingwood - Beau McCreery

Essendon - Ben Hobbs

Fremantle - Jeremy Sharp

Geelong - Shaun Mannagh

Gold Coast - Tom Berry

Greater Western Sydney - TBC

Hawthorn - Josh Weddle

Melbourne - Oliver Sestan

North Melbourne - Eddie Ford

Port Adelaide - Jed McEntee

Richmond - Dion Prestia

St Kilda - Darcy Wilson

Sydney - Angus Sheldrick

West Coast - Jai Culley

Western Bulldogs - Riley Garcia

Grand Final sprint winners since 2002

2002 - Jared Crouch (Syd)

2003 - James Walker (Frem)

2004 - James Walker (Frem)

2005 - Brett Deledio (Rich)

2006 - Brendan Fevola (Carl)

2007 - Jake King (Rich)

2008 - Matthew White (Rich)

2009 - Rhys Stanley (StK)

2010 - Luke Miles (StK)

2011 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)

2012 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)

2013 - Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)

2014 - Jordan Murdoch (Geel)

2015 - Majak Daw (NM)

2016 - James Shirley (Murrumbeena Lions)

2017 - Connor Menadue (Rich)

2018 - Godfrey Okereneyang (Coolamon Grasshoppers)

2019 - Ben King (GC)

2020 - Jordan Clark (Geel)

2021 - Josh Rotham (WC)

2022 - Hugo Ralphsmith (Rich)

2023 - Max Holmes (Geel)