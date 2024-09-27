Brisbane converted just 50 per cent of set shots during the season but has turned its accuracy around in its two most recent finals

Cam Rayner celebrates a goal during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

LATE in the season, Brisbane's set shot goalkicking cost it dearly, but in September, it's been its saviour.

When the Lions have needed it most, their radar has been deadly accurate in the second halves of comeback wins over Greater Western Sydney and Geelong in the past fortnight.

Against the Giants that was best exemplified by the pair of set shots Joe Daniher nailed in the dying minutes to complete a dramatic victory.

Learn More 01:00

And against the Cats, Charlie Cameron and Cal Ah Chee made the most of their chances following marks inside 50.

It's been a huge turnaround from the final month of the home and away season where costly misses in big moments against the Giants and Collingwood cost them victories and a place in the top four.

Cam Rayner, who iced last weekend's win with a 50m dart off his left foot, said Brisbane had rediscovered its "enjoyment" and was putting misses behind it.

"No one misses goals deliberately and everyone knows that in the team," he said on the eve of the Grand Final.

"If people miss goals, you never see guys bite back at each other or snap, it's everyone telling each other to smile and get ready for the next one.

"The amount of times it's happened that that same person gets an opportunity and finishes the next one has been really pleasing."

Learn More 02:17

During the home and away season, Brisbane converted at just 50 per cent on its set shots, ranked 16th in the competition.

BRISBANE SET SHOTS - HOME AND AWAY SEASON 2024 AFL RANK Expected Accuracy 54% Seventh Accuracy 50% 16th Expected Accuracy Diff. -4% 18th

However, with the games on the line in the past two weeks, they've nailed 63 per cent of their set shots after half-time to play pivotal roles in five and 10-point victories, respectively.

BRISBANE SET SHOTS - SEMI-FINAL AND PRELIMINARY FINAL SEMI FINAL AND PRELIMINARY FINAL First half 44% Second half 63%

"People are going to miss goals," Rayner said.

"Mistakes happen and obviously in Grand Finals mistakes are heightened, so the importance of staying connected and coming back to your teammates is one thing we've been working on."