Jack Viney celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at People First Stadium in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Viney has joined his father, Todd, as a two-time winner of the 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial trophy after being crowned the 2024 Demons best and fairest.

Viney polled 407 votes to narrowly edge out captain Max Gawn (405 votes) in second, while departing forward Alex Neal-Bullen (402) capped his best season at the club with a third-placed finish.

Livewire forward Kozzy Pickett was fourth with 369 votes, while Ed Langdon (352) rounded out the top five.

The 30-year-old Viney played every game and averaged 21 disposals, 6.2 tackles and 4.6 clearances to win his first 'Bluey' since 2016.

Learn More 05:48

Coach Simon Goodwin said it was a fitting reward for a player who took on a variety of roles throughout the season.

"For Jack to be awarded his second club best and fairest is fitting recognition for another outstanding season," Goodwin said.

"Jack played several different roles for us this year, doing so with the utmost professionalism. He worked incredibly hard on his game, embracing all that was asked of him, and was rewarded with one of his most consistent seasons.

"Jack's commitment to getting better, each and every day, is what makes him such a special teammate and leader. He is a heart and soul player, who will do anything for his club, and is the epitome of a true Melbourne person."

Jack Viney addresses his teammates during Melbourne's clash with Fremantle in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Young winger Caleb Windsor was named best young player, veteran forward Jake Melksham won the Ron Barassi Jnr Memorial Trophy for his leadership and Trent Rivers won his second consecutive Coaches Award.

Developing tall forward and first-round draft selection Matthew Jefferson was recognised as the best VFL player for his strong season at state-league level.

2024 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy

1. Jack Viney – 407 votes

2. Max Gawn – 405

3. Alex Neal-Bullen – 402

4. Kysaiah Pickett – 369

5. Ed Langdon – 352

6. Trent Rivers – 350

7. Judd McVee – 347

8. Kade Chandler – 337

9. Steven May – 316

10. Tom McDonald – 301