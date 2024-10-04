Zak Butters has been named Port Adelaide's best and fairest for the second straight year

Zak Butters celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters has claimed back-to-back best and fairest awards, winning the John Cahill Medal on Friday night.

Butters (159 votes) finished clear of another midfield gun, Jason Horne-Francis (152), with defender Aliir Aliir (129) rounding out the podium.

More than 800 people were in attendance as Butters became the first player since Robbie Gray (2014-16) to win Port's B&F in back-to-back years.

An All-Australian this year, Butters was again exceptional for the Power and finished third in the Brownlow Medal.

The courageous midfielder averaged 27.1 disposals, 4.9 clearances, 4.7 marks and 4.1 tackles in 2024.

He finished with 29 votes in the Brownlow Medal to trail only Patrick Cripps (45) and Nick Daicos (38).

Zak Butters celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Port captain Connor Rozee finished fourth, ahead of gun defender Dan Houston, who has requested a trade to Victoria.

Willem Drew was awarded the Fos Williams Medal as the best team man, while Horne-Francis claimed the Gavin Wanganeen Medal as the club's best player under 21.

Young winger Jase Burgoyne secured the coaches' award as the most improved player this year.

John Cahill Medal

1. Zak Butters - 159 votes

2. Jason Horne-Francis - 152

3. Aliir Aliir - 129

4. Connor Rozee - 118

5. Dan Houston - 117

6. Willem Drew - 115

=7. Darcy Byrne-Jones - 112

=7. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher - 112

9. Miles Bergman - 103

10. Ollie Wines - 93

Other award winners

Fos Williams Medal (best team man): Willem Drew

Gavin Wanganeen Medal (best player under 21): Jason Horne-Francis

Coaches' award (most improved): Jase Burgoyne

John McCarthy Award (for community service): Dante Visentini