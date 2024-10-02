Dan Houston during Port Adelaide's game against Melbourne in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide is digging its heels in on a potential Dan Houston move, with general manager of football Chris Davies saying the running defender won't be leaving "for anything less than we think he's worth".

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Davies said missing out on free agent Harry Perryman, who has chosen to go to Collingwood, had complicated Houston's situation.

Davies indicated Port is more open to trading the two-time All-Australian, who wants to return to Victoria, if they could find someone to replace him.

"Our perspective has always been that we would prefer Dan to stay," Davies said.

"We tried to bring in a couple of guys who might be able to do a job replacing him. Now, that hasn't worked as well as we would have liked so it's fair to say that needs a period of reflection to see what we're going to do next."

Davies would not elaborate on what price Port Adelaide would demand for Houston, who is contracted until 2028, but said clubs in the race - North Melbourne and Carlton are both interested - know what the expectations were.

"We've now got to look and make decisions in the best interest of Port Adelaide down the track," he said.

"Dan leaving will have some impact, and what I can be clear about is that Dan won't be leaving for anything less than what we think he's worth."

Ivan Soldo is another Port player seeking a move after falling behind Jordon Sweet in the ruck pecking order in 2024.

Just 12 months after moving from Richmond, and with two years remaining on his deal, Soldo is another that will only go for a "fair" price.

"It'll only be for a deal we think is reasonable for us, given what we gave up for him last year," Davies said.

The football boss also shut down any notion of a move for Ollie Lord, saying the young forward is a big part of the club's future and has proven when fit he is in their best team.

Davies added the Power will look to play versatile tall Jack Lukosius as a forward next year.

Lukosius, who played both forward and back at Gold Coast in 2024, has requested a trade from the Suns to the Power and Davies says he'll be a key part of their forward line in 2025.