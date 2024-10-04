Isaac Heeney has claimed the Swans' best and fairest after a stellar season

Isaac Heeney celebrates kicking a goal during the qualifying final between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at the SCG. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney has capped a career-best season by winning the Bob Skilton Medal for the first time.

Heeney (956 votes) finished ahead of fellow All-Australians Errol Gulden (888) and Chad Warner (813).

Ruck recruit Brodie Grundy was fourth in his first season at the Swans.

Heeney was one of the competition's best players in 2024 after a permanent move into the midfield.

The 28-year-old averaged 25.1 disposals, 5.8 clearances and 4.7 tackles while kicking 34 goals.

"Isaac's hard running, stoppage work and ability to finish off was as good as anyone in the competition this year," Swans coach John Longmire said.

"The things we really loved about him were his hardness in the contest and his ability to lift at key moments. We as coaches marvelled at the number of times we saw him help out teammates off the ball.

"Isaac is also genuinely tough. As we saw in the back end of the season, we admired his ability to play under physical duress."

Heeney played through a stress fracture in his ankle in the finals series as the Swans made another Grand Final but fell short in a heavy loss to Brisbane.

He finished third in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year award, and second in the Gary Ayres Award.

Heeney was also equal fourth in the Brownlow Medal, for which he was ineligible due to suspension.

Midfielder James Rowbottom was named best clubman, Justin McInerney the most improved and Matt Roberts the club's rising star.

Bob Skilton Medal

1. Isaac Heeney - 956 votes

2. Errol Gulden - 888

3. Chad Warner - 813

4. Brodie Grundy - 750

5. Nick Blakey - 648

6. James Rowbottom - 639

7. Oliver Florent - 628

8. James Jordon - 622

9. Jake Lloyd - 605

10. Tom Papley - 576

Other award winners

Paul Kelly Player's Player: Isaac Heeney

Paul Roos Best Player in the Finals: Isaac Heeney

Barry Round Best Clubman Award: James Rowbottom

Dennis Carroll Award for most improved: Justin McInerney

Rising Star Award: Matt Roberts

VFL Player of the Year: Caleb Mitchell

VFL Squad Player of the Year: Ben Edwards